Close
News

Future's Grandmother, Emma Jean Boyd Has Passed Away

Future’s Grandmother, Emma Jean Boyd Has Passed Away

Published on January 27, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Golden Wishes Gala 2019

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

We are sad to report rapper, Future’s Grandmother, Emma Jean Boyd has passed away. The ATL rapper went to social media to break the news.
  Pluto’s bond with his grandmother, Emma Jean Boyd, was deep, and her passing hit him hard. She was always there for him, guiding the rapper as well as showing him love. The Freebandz artist always showed his grandmother love back in big ways. In 2019, Future and his mom, Stephanie Jester, surprised his grandmother at the FreeWishes Foundation’s Golden Wishes Gala. At the event, they gave her a community service award to honor all the hard work she’d done giving back to the community. It was a big moment for Future, showing how much he respected her.

Related Stories

He’s also mentioned her a lot in his music. In his song “Love You Better”, Future raps, “It’s my love from my grandmother make me gentle when I care for you,” which shows how much she influenced him. Her love made him more caring and thoughtful, and you can feel that in his music. There isn’t any reports on the cause of her passing currently. Losing her will be tough on Future, but the lessons she taught him about love and giving back will always be a part of him. Her legacy lives on not just in his life, but in the way she has touched her community. Our love, thoughts, & prayers go out to Future and his family.

1.

Source: Getty

2.

Source: Getty

3.

Source: Getty

4.

Source: Getty

5.

Source: Getty

6.

Source: Getty

7.

Source: Getty

8.

Source: Getty

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Future’s Grandmother, Emma Jean Boyd Has Passed Away was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room

    Teyana Taylor, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, Michael B. Jordan And Ryan Coogler React To Oscar Nominations

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Real Housewives Of Potomac, RHOP Reunion, RHOP Season 10 Reunion

    The Ravishing Red #RHOP Reunion Looks Include Dr. Wendy's Sizzling Silhouette, Karen Huger's Crimson Corset & Angel’s Old Hollywood Haute Couture

    Bossip

    Indiana Pacers Must Take Advantage of Golden Opportunity

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close