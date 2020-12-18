G Herbo Addresses Legal Issues With “Statement” & Twitter Says Swervo Back

G Herbo found himself in the crosshairs of a number of serious charges related to fraud and identity theft among other legal maladies. The Chicago rapper addressed his legal issues somewhat via a new song and video titled “Statement” which has some on Twitter saying that Swervo is back.

Herbo, 25, and several others were charged with defrauding a number of individuals to the tune of $1.5 near the top of the month. In the 14-count indictment, Herbo and his alleged associates were accused of using stolen credit card and bank payment information to renting private jets, buying expensive overseas trips, and purchasing two designer dogs. Herbo has pleaded guilty to the charges.

Employing production from Southside & Hollywood Cole, which samples The Diplomats’ classic “I Really Mean It Track,” the rapper born Herbert Wright III gets right to it after opening the song talking about the trappings of his fame.

“But anyway, said enough of that, let’s talk about this paper (Let’s talk about it)/Let’s talk about them jets, yeah, let’s talk about Jamaica (Come on)/Ask about me, I ain’t never been a fraud (Never)/I went hard from the start (The start)/In my city I’m a god, motherf*cker,” Herbo says, briefly addressing the situation but not completely delving into why he seems himself as innocent.

In the song, Herbo discusses his tough upbringing on the blocks of Chicago and even harkens back to his old nickname Swervo during the early moments of “Statement,” which definitely got noticed by fans on Twitter.

With the release of “Statement” and G Herbo’s confident performance, many on the social media network believe Swervo is indeed back. We’ve got those reactions below.

Check out the video of “Statement” below. Click here to find the song via your preferred DSP.

