Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From New York Comic Con 2021 [Photos]

If there is any clear sign indicating that we are slowly returning to normal, New York Comic Con coming back is definitely one of them.
Fully vaccinated blerds, geeks, and casual comic book/ pop culture enthusiasts converged on the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City to celebrate the return of New York Comic Con. After a year hiatus, the iconic comic book convention that celebrates all things nerdy’s resurrection was a welcomed sight to the convention center that was once turned into a triage center for COVID-19 patients.
The energy in the building was still the same, but with a slight twist due to COVID-19 precautions to keep the annual event as rona-free as possible. Cosplayers who are pretty used to donning masks of their favorite superheroes and villains fittingly had to wear face coverings on top of well-thought-out cosplay designs and did it with ZERO complaints, some adding nice touches to their face masks so they complimented their costumes.
Hip-Hop Wired was on hand to capture the exceptional cosplay on hand. There were plenty of variants of Loki roaming about. We saw our favorite Mandalorian or Mandalorians, Baby Yoda, Selene from the Underworld franchise, Spider-Man, and so much more.
It was a weekend of safe, wholesome, and nerdy fun.
You can geek out by stepping into the gallery below.
—
Photos: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83
1. Baby Yoda
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
2. The Punisher
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
3. Sora (Kingdom Hearts)
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
4. Loki
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
5. The Mandalorian
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
6. Silent Hill Nurse
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
7. Annakin Skywalker
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
8. Loki
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
9. Loki (Sylvie)
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
10. Ahsoka Tano
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
11. Loki
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
12. Miles Morales (Punk Version)
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
13. Selene (Underworld)
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
14. Geralt The Witcher
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
15. Mankind and Socko
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
16. Emma Frost (X-Men)
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
17. Patty Mayonnaise (Doug)
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
18. Selene (Underworld)
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
19. Baby Chicken
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
20. Peter Parker/ Spider-Man
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
21. Fred & Daphne (Scooby Doo)
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
22. Men In Black
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
23. Spider-Man
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
24. Trunks (Dragon Ball Z)
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
25. Shadow Scout Trooper (Star Wars)
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
26. Tuxedo Mask and Sailor Mars (Sailor Moon)
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
27. Mandalorians
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
28. Harley Quinn, The Joker and Two-Face
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
29. 2B and A2 (NieR : Automata)
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
30. Invincible
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
31. Aloy (Horizon Zero Dawn)
Source:@PhotosByBeanz83
Geek Out: The Best Cosplay Drip From New York Comic Con 2021 [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com