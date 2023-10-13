News

Geek Out: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of New York Comic Con 2023

Published on October 13, 2023

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay Day 1

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con


It’s that time of the year when New Yorkers spot people dressed up as their favorite superheroes, supervillains, and pop culture icons taking a ride on the train because New York Comic Con is back.

The annual celebration of all things geeky is back and in full effect at the Jacob K. Javits Center. The event officially kicked off on Thursday, October 12, marking the second full convention at maximum capacity since the COVID-19 pandemic and all restrictions were lifted.

Like we always do, HipHopWired/Cassius Life is on the scene and on the prowl for the best cosplay, and we most definitely spotted some winners.

While roaming the halls of the giant convention center, we spied a Doctor Strange (pictured above) and Tony Stark cosplays that could serve as stunt doubles for the actual cast members from the Marvel films.

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay Day 1

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con


They weren’t the only Marvel characters in the Javits Center. Loki, Thor’s villainous brother, is enjoying newfound popularity thanks to Tom Hiddleston’s portrayal of the comic book character in the movies, and the Disney+ series has become a favorite among cosplayers.

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay Day 1

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con


No surprise, fresh off the popularity of the Greta Gerwig film starring Margot Robbie, we ran into plenty of Barbie cosplay. We didn’t see any Kens out, but there is still Friday, Saturday, and possibly Sunday to see someone showing they are “Kenough.”

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay Day 1

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

Cosplayers As Video Game Characters

The world of video games was also well-represented at NYCC. We ran across what we believe is the best Call of Duty cosplay we have ever seen.

Just look at the cosplay of Simon “Ghost” Riley below. It’s impressive.

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay Day 1

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con


We also saw a great cosplay of the Mindflayer from the popular video game Baldur’s Gate 3, an excellent play on Joel from the PlayStation-exclusive video game and hit HBO series The Last of Us.

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay Day 1

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con


This was only day one, so keep it locked on HipHopWired and Cassius Life for more photos from NYCC weekend.

Hit the gallery below for more cosplay photos.

Photos: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez

1. LEGO Green Goblin

LEGO Green Goblin Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

2. Wolverine

Wolverine Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

3. Princess Leia

Princess Leia Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

4. Annakin Skywalker

Annakin Skywalker Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

5. Moon Girl

Moon Girl Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

6. Barbies

Barbies Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

7. Spider-Punk (Hobie Brown)

Spider-Punk (Hobie Brown) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

8. Pokémon Trainer

Pokémon Trainer Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

9. New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay Day 1

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay Day 1 Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

10. Boastful Loki & Alligator Loki

Boastful Loki & Alligator Loki Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

11. The Winter Soldier

The Winter Soldier Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

12. Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

13. Han Solo

Han Solo Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

14. Samara Morgan (The Ring)

Samara Morgan (The Ring) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

15. New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay Day 1

New York Comic Con 2023 Cosplay Day 1 Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

16. Joel (The Last of Us)

Joel (The Last of Us) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

17. Billy The Puppet (Saw)

Billy The Puppet (Saw) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

18. The Joker

The Joker Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

19. Rey (Star Wars)

Rey (Star Wars) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

20. Catwoman

Catwoman Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

21. Captain Price (Call of Duty)

Captain Price (Call of Duty) Source:@PhotosByBeanz/ @BeanzGotGamez / New York Comic Con

