George Clooney Gets Roasted By Xitter For Op-Ed Demanding Biden Drop Out

George Clooney’s New York Times editorial calling for President Joe Biden to remove himself from the 2024 presidential election race has drawn sharp criticism on social media.

Turmoil has ensued as several media figures and some Democratic lawmakers have called on President Joe Biden to step aside as the nominee in the 2024 presidential election in the last two weeks. These voices were joined by Academy Award-winning actor George Clooney, who penned an opinion piece published in the New York Times calling for Biden to bow out on Wednesday (July 10). “I love Joe Biden…In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced. But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can,” he wrote.Clooney would go on to state that Biden’s demeanor during his lackluster debate performance against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump was similar to what he witnessed at a major fundraiser for Biden’s campaign three weeks prior. Clooney’s call for Biden to drop out was surprising – the actor is considered to be a strong friend of the president, as well as former President Barack Obama, and has lent his support to the Democratic Party frequently in the past. In the op-ed, he acknowledges that relationship and admits that if Biden were to step down it would be “messy” but worth the confusion. It didn’t land that way for many on social media, who viewed the 63-year-old actor’s article as only helping the Republicans and Donald Trump. Others called him out for being another entitled white male figure to add their name to the push, remarking that he is living comfortably in a villa on Lake Como in Italy. Clooney even got blasted by Trump in a post that he made on Truth Social. So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act,” Trump wrote. “He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything?” Former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren also chided Clooney in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “He is close to Biden..why didn’t he just TALK to him privately and to the family?”We’ve collected some of the more stinging rebuttals to George Clooney on social media below.