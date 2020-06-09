George Floyd‘s private funeral in Houston will conclude the series of public memorials held for him across the country before he gets buried in his hometown. But the fight against racism and the demand for justice that Floyd’s horrific police killing has inspired across the world has only just begun.
Protests remained raging in the U.S. as Floyd was expected to be buried on Tuesday in a cemetery where his mother is. The funeral was taking place one day after a public memorial and viewing were held in Houston. Memorials and public viewings also took place in Minneapolis last week and on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, where Floyd’s sister lives.
He was killed after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin tried to arrest him by applying deadly pressure to Floyd’s neck. A medical examiner ruled it a homicide in a killing recorded on video by one of many witnesses imploring Chauvin to stop his brutal arrest of Floyd, who was handcuffed and face-down on the pavement when he died in broad daylight.
Houston showed out in force on Monday with people waiting hours for tickets for admission into the Fountain of Praise Church to pay respects to Floyd. There was also a candlelit vigil held Monday night.
Following Floyd’s funeral, he was set to be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens — the same cemetery with his mother, “Cissy” — located about 30 miles south of Houston.
Scroll down to see some of the moving images from Houston’s final sendoff to George Floyd.
This will be updated as additional images become available.
George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Houston was originally published on newsone.com
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 8, 2020 – A mobile billboard displays images of George Floyd near The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, TX, on June 8, 2020.
HOUSTON, USA – JUNE 08: Set up begins the final public viewing of George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas, United States on June 08, 2020.
HOUSTON, USA – JUNE 08: George Floyds remains arrive to the Fountain of Praise Church for his final public viewing in Houston, Texas, United States on June 08, 2020.
HOUSTON, USA – JUNE 08: The Houston community gather for the final public viewing of George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas, United States on June 08, 2020.
HOUSTON, USA – JUNE 08: The Houston community gathered for the final public viewing of George Floyd at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas, United States on June 08, 2020.
HOUSTON, June 8, 2020 — People pay tribute to George Floyd in Houston, Texas, the United States, June 8, 2020. A public viewing for George Floyd, an African American man who died while in police custody, is underway on Monday in Houston, Texas, the United States.
HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 08: School alumni and residents participate in a vigil honoring George Floyd on the football field of Jack Yates High School on June 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. George Floyd, who played football for Yates High School, died on May 25th when he was in Minneapolis police custody, sparking nationwide protests.
HOUSTON, June 8, 2020 — People pay tribute to George Floyd in Houston, Texas, the United States, June 8, 2020.