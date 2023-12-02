Close
Derek Chauvin Was Stabbed 22 Times, X Reacts

George Floyd Murderer Derek Chauvin Was Stabbed 22 Times, X Wants To Hear Both Sides

Published on December 2, 2023
Karma still remains undefeated. The disgraced ex-police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, was reportedly stabbed 22 times. Earlier this week, news broke that Chauvin had been shanked by a fellow inmate while in custody. More details of the attack are being revealed and will have people who believe justice was at least partly served with his conviction looking up “world’s smallest violin” emojis.
Reports say that Chauvin was actually poked 22 times while he was in the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona’s law library. According to TMZ, the inmate responsible for the shanking, John Turscak, 52, has been charged with attempted murder. Reportedly, besides Turscak telling the authorities he intended to kill Chauvin, the alleged member of the Mexican Mafia (this is unconfirmed, though) says he chose to attack on Black Friday (Nov. 22), in homage to the Black Lives Matter movement. However, Chauvin is currently in stable but critical condition. Social media has plenty to say about Chauvin catching a bad one, respectfully and disrespectfully.

https://twitter.com/KeneAkers/status/1731037512595103899

3. Probably not accurtate, but still funny. Respectfully.

6. Right Wing media already pushing wild conspiracy theories.

https://twitter.com/airbagged/status/1730584195188081087

https://twitter.com/Abraxsys/status/1730718972558151999

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

