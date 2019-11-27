GoldLink Gives Mac Miller Most Backhanded Compliment Ever, Twitter Checks His Forehead For Fever

GoldLink is currently catching a good amount of flack after posting an open letter of sorts to the late Mac Miller that, frankly, was one long backhanded compliment. Many of Miller’s musical colleagues have fired back against his rambling commentary, and Twitter is also joined in on the fun in dropping some slander on the Washington, D.C. Area rapper.

“I’d be lying if I said I was surprised to hear that you died on us. Not because you were necessarily troubled, but because you were special and because of that, you were troubled,” GoldLink opens his thoughts with.

He added, “But I think what made you and I special is that we weren’t always on the best terms. So I didn’t always have great things to say about you.”

From there, GoldLink riffs on when the pair were touring together in support of Miller’s GO:OD AM tour and sharing his music with the Pittsburgh rapper. He goes on to say that Miller essentially bit the style of his second mixtape And After That, We Didn’t Talk for his The Divine Feminine album.

“I always thought you drove yourself insane about your own music. So much that, you would adopt styles as homage to those around you that you loved. That’s where our problem started,” GoldLink stated.

He ended the salvo by saying that the pair faced each other at Coachella but that it was all love and that just days before his passing, he recalled seeing a plaque of The Divine Feminine on the wall, stating how proud he was and that he was grateful for it.

Well, Miller’s past collaborators like Thundercat and Anderson .Paak had some things to say and we’ve got those comments along with Twitter’s commentary listed below.

