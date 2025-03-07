“Good Trouble”: Who Is Upholding John Lewis’ Voting Rights Legacy?

1. Arekia Bennett Source: emersoncollective Arekia Bennett, an Emerson Collective Fellow and executive director of Mississippi Votes, is leading the 1890 Project campaign to raise awareness about discriminatory voting laws in Mississippi and advocate for change in the state legislature, aiming to restore the ballot-measure process and empower young advocates for disenfranchised voters.

2. Damon Todd Hewitt Source: @DamonTHewitt Hewitt, as the acting president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, dedicates his efforts to combatting voter suppression and ensuring fair elections.

3. Derrick Johnson Source: Getty As the president and CEO of the NAACP, Johnson leads efforts to combat voter suppression through education, advocacy, and litigation, ensuring equal voting rights for all Americans.

4. LaTosha Brown and Cliff Albright Source: Getty As co-founders of Black Voters Matter Fund, Brown and Albright mobilize and empower Black voters, working to dismantle systemic barriers to voting.

5. Melanie L. Campbell Source: Getty Melanie Campbell, as the president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, empowers marginalized communities and fights to safeguard their voting rights.

6. Marc Morial Source: Getty Serving as the president and CEO of the National Urban League, Morial is at the forefront of the battle against voter disenfranchisement, striving for a more equitable electoral system.

7. Nikema Williams Source: Georgia State Senate Following in the footsteps of her predecessor, John Lewis, Williams continues to be a vocal advocate for voting rights as the U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 5th congressional district. She was also a member of the Georgia State Senate for the 39th district before her House campaign.

8. Rebekah Caruthers Source: https://www.fairelectionscenter.org/ As the vice president of the Fair Elections Center, Caruthers actively works to expand access to the ballot box and challenge discriminatory practices, safeguarding the voting rights of all Americans.

9. Sherrilyn Ifill Source: Getty Sherrilyn Ifill was the former president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Ifill tirelessly fights against voter suppression and advocates for equal access to the ballot box.