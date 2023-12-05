Close
News

Monica Announces C-Murder Broke Her Heart, X Reacts

Goonica Up Or Down?: Monica Announces C-Murder Broke Her Heart, X Reacts Shadily

Published on December 5, 2023
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2019 V-103 Winterfest

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Monica and C-Murder are no longer an item. But after the R&B singer announced her relationship with the currently incarcerated rapper was over, social media wasn’t exactly heavy on the empathy.
In fact, the slander about getting cheated on, allegedly, by a man currently serving a life sentence started popping off.
In case you don’t know, C-Murder is serving time for the alleged murder of 16-year-old fan, Steve Thomas, at a nightclub in Harvey, Louisiana.. Despite multiple appeals, witness testimony in his favor and adamantly denying his guilt, he is still in jail. Also, one of his biggest advocates was Monica, who also reportedly helped get her celebrity friends on board to help plead for C-Murder’s release. However, despite holding her man down, he allegedly strayed. But Monica has moved on and has a whole new guy. “I got my heartbroken (again) and that’s ok! I learned yet another valuable lesson,” she said in an Instagram comment. “I went through it, got over it, now I can laugh about it!”
Now X, formerly known as Twitter, users have been heartless (along with some support) with the hot takes, citing it doesn’t track that Monica would get her heart broken by an inmate. We compiled some of the more flagrant reactions, for archival purposes, of course. We don’t want any smoke with Goonica.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Goonica Up Or Down?: Monica Announces C-Murder Broke Her Heart, X Reacts Shadily was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    How Valentino Garavani Celebrated Black Women, Style & Culture

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    His & Hers asset

    Netflix & Chileeeee! Funniest (And Most Relatable) Tweets, Memes & Reactions To Deliciously Twisty-Turny Hit Series ‘His & Hers’

    Bossip
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close