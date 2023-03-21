GOP, Conservatives Scramble To Defend Donald Trump Ahead Of Potential Indictment

CLOSE

Donald Trump defiantly alerted his legion of supporters last weekend that the Manhattan DA’s investigation will ultimately lead to his arrest today (March 21) and called for protests in his honor. On Twitter, the former president’s name is trending with high-ranking GOP members and conservative pundits making a mad scramble to defend the beleaguered business mogul.

Donald Trump, 76, still holds massive sway among Republican Party voters and many of his supporters in elected positions continue to revere him. The seemingly blind support for Trump by GOP and talking heads suggest that they believe in his chances to win back the White House in 2024 despite the mounting allegations of wrongdoing and general image mismanagement.

Over the weekend, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and predicted his Tuesday arrest while using some of the charged wording that eventually got him elected and transformed the political fabric of the country in just one presidential term. If indicted, Trump would be the first former U.S. president to have a criminal case brought against them.

The Manhattan DA’s case is centered on Trump and his handlers paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Previous investigations into Trump’s alleged wrongdoings, including impeachment. conspiring with Russia, and tampering with election results, galvanized his supporters to rally around him at a higher clip than expected.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other GOP officials believe that the Manhattan DA’s case is politically motivated and is an attempt to bring Trump down to size as he’s reportedly leading in polls according to their side. Trump is seen to be the GOP frontrunner for the presidential nomination alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On Twitter, we’ve managed to collect opinions from all sides of the debate and we should state that Donald Trump has not been charged as of yet. When details emerge, we’ll be sure to report on the matter.

Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Shane Bevel / Getty

The post GOP, Conservatives Scramble To Defend Donald Trump Ahead Of Potential Indictment appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

GOP, Conservatives Scramble To Defend Donald Trump Ahead Of Potential Indictment was originally published on hiphopwired.com