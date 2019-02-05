Cardi B and Nicki Minaj don’t see eye to eye on much anymore, but one thing they seem to agree on is Tomi Lahren is a trash individual.

The racist political pundit felt the need to chime in on 21 Savage’s situation sharing a Variety story reporting on the rapper’s arrest by ICE with the caption “I got one, two, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya.”

I got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya. https://t.co/tivP1Ljj8V — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 3, 2019

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj caught wind of Tomi’s foolishness and responded to her tasteless attempt at humor at the expense of 21 Savage’s plight. Cardi already threatened to dog walk Lahren and followed up in her response to her Tweet stating “Don’t make me get my leash.” Minaj also clapped at Lahren “Your obsession w/our culture is scary to say the least. I hate giving you the attention you so desperately crave. Laughing @ ppl getting deported as if your ancestors discovered America. Are you Native American? You fkn clown.”

Don’t make me get my leash https://t.co/ErQ2RhzDeg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 4, 2019

Your obsession w/our culture is scary to say the least. I hate giving you the attention you so desperately crave. Laughing @ ppl getting deported as if your ancestors discovered America. Are you Native American? You fkn clown. https://t.co/7m0fYnubkq — YIKES (@NICKIMINAJ) February 4, 2019

Lahren fixed her lips and fingers and responded back calling Cardi’s Tweet “very original” and falsely claiming in reply to Minaj “P.S. My ancestors did discover America.” Things only got worse for Tomi cause the Barbz and Cardigans united in slandering her. You can peep all the well deserved in slander in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

Grab The Leash: Tomi Lahren Got Checked By Cardi B & Nicki Minaj For 21 Savage Comment was originally published on hiphopwired.com