Grab The Leash: Tomi Lahren Got Checked By Cardi B & Nicki Minaj For 21 Savage Comment

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj don’t see eye to eye on much anymore, but one thing they seem to agree on is Tomi Lahren is a trash individual.
The racist political pundit felt the need to chime in on 21 Savage’s situation sharing a Variety story reporting on the rapper’s arrest by ICE with the caption “I got one, two, four, five, six, seven, eight ICE agents ready to deport ya.”
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj caught wind of Tomi’s foolishness and responded to her tasteless attempt at humor at the expense of 21 Savage’s plight. Cardi already threatened to dog walk Lahren and followed up in her response to her Tweet stating “Don’t make me get my leash.” Minaj also clapped at Lahren “Your obsession w/our culture is scary to say the least. I hate giving you the attention you so desperately crave. Laughing @ ppl getting deported as if your ancestors discovered America. Are you Native American? You fkn clown.”
Lahren fixed her lips and fingers and responded back calling Cardi’s Tweet “very original” and falsely claiming in reply to Minaj “P.S. My ancestors did discover America.” Things only got worse for Tomi cause the Barbz and Cardigans united in slandering her. You can peep all the well deserved in slander in the gallery below.
Photo: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty
You don’t have ancestors. You were accidentally created when a lightning bolt hit a mayonnaise factory on April Fool’s Day.— Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) February 4, 2019
You should have to pay a fine for RTing Tomi Lahren during BHM. Like why y’all even playin the Twitter game with her?— brandon / jinx / big jinx (@brandonjinx) February 5, 2019
Gurl @TomiLahren there is no immigration system that’s in place or fairly enforced. You are so blinded by your whiteness you can’t see the injustice & marginilazation of anyone else besides yourself... you’re just so ugly inside I can’t even start on your hair and makeup. https://t.co/98N5HxidUX— Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) February 5, 2019
The Games message to Tomi Lahren😰💀 pic.twitter.com/E4NrgpBNmH— Philani (@Muntsh_) February 5, 2019
Your ancestors didnt “discover America”— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) February 5, 2019
•Your great-great-grandfather, Constantin Dietrich, was indicted for forging his naturalization docs
•Your great-great-grandfather, Gilbert Halvor Lahren also came via fraud
YOU—Tomi—are the “illegal” you so hatehttps://t.co/2IlFc12ZiU https://t.co/ortkS1QCTD
*Anything @TomiLahren says*— 🕊Kody Henry The Legend 🥀⁶𓅓🦂 (@KiddLegend574) February 5, 2019
Me: https://t.co/xhq52POUDV
The Barbz leaving twitter after doing GOD’S work of leaking Tomi Lahren Phone number and WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/YkzLq0a3cx— IIAMJUPITER #BLM (@iiamjupiter) February 5, 2019
Tomi Lahren's ancestors killed 56 million indigenous people. Committed mass genocide 56 MILLION PEOPLE. THEY DIDN'T DISCOVER SH*T!— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) February 5, 2019
They stole land that was already occupied, that was already governed and took advantage of the people who allowed them to seek refuge! https://t.co/a3RjoQU7s9
The Barbz pulling up to Tomi Lahren’s front door after they used her leaked number to track her to her address pic.twitter.com/GZGYv5fRNq— Nicky Thomas (@_NickyThomas) February 5, 2019
Me anytime Tomi Lahren says anything pic.twitter.com/hsMNZ0KcvY— Sayonara (@MegaRK9_) February 5, 2019
No one:— escuincla (@elenaz2000) February 5, 2019
Me reacting to Tomi Lahren's phone number getting leaked: pic.twitter.com/yzNkdeQrNa
Nick & Cardi trashing Tomi Lahren like pic.twitter.com/hoiA3RPaaf— ChelsJ 💙🏁 (@Chels_J24) February 5, 2019
Everybody when Tomi Lahren gets jumped by Cardi and Nicki and nobody stops them: pic.twitter.com/uAQxnypEDJ— amma (@ammamyr) February 5, 2019
Dear black twitter,— E.S. (@_Khalifakid_) February 5, 2019
I’ve seen what you’ve done to Demi Lovato, I just want that for Tomi Lahren pic.twitter.com/c22f12RBB0
Soo...the barbz got Tomi Lahren’s number. Like HOW do they do this? Lmao. She was safe so long as she was coming after Cardi...but you clearly step into a different league when you go for Nic’.— noir. (@noirlavie_) February 5, 2019
STOP TALKING ABOUT TOMI LAHREN. IGNORE HER INTO OBSCURITY BECAUSE THE ATTENTION ONLY GIVES HER POWER. EVERYONE JUST BLOCK HER SO SHE CAN RANT AT HERSELF IN HER PARENTS’ BASEMENT AND NOT ON OUR TL pic.twitter.com/gTeS1Fj9i3— Shaynizzle (@shaynizzl) February 4, 2019
