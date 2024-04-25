Gucci Mane Drops “TakeDat (No Diddy)” Track, Xitter Has Some Thoughts

Close
Rolling Stone's First Ever Live Musicians on Musicians - Inside Gucci Mane is an artist who will use moments in pop culture to inform the direction of his music, most recently seen with his “Woppenheimer” single in 2023. The rapper and author referenced a particular moment that’s rocking the culture regarding Diddy with the drop of his new “TakeDat (No Diddy)” track. Gucci Mane, 44, dropped “TakeDat (No Diddy)” on Wednesday (April 24) with production from TP808 and TPerc. The song is largely Big Guwop chanting “No Diddy” at the end of his hook and bars.
I got a young Miami b*tch from the city I’m spendin’ money like a trick, no Diddy I rock pissy yellow diamonds, no Diddy But she can’t be underage, no Diddy (Ugh) Extendo with a switch, no Diddy Folks passin’ pills around like frisbees And booby trap goin’ up on a Wednesday I’m in a bag, it’s a Monica Lewinsky I’m f*ckin’ rappers’ baby mommas, no Diddy (Take that) I got these n*ggas in they feelings like Drizzy (Take that)

The early returns on the track have been cropping up on X, formerly Twitter, with some fans noticing where Gucci is attempting to take the direction of the song. The results so far appear to be mixed but we’ve got reactions from all sides, along with the track, down below.
