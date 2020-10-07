One of the most bootlegged brands ever is taking a stab at knocking itself off. Gucci has a new drop that purposely tongue in cheek.
As spotted Hype Beast the Italian brand has announced their “Fake Not” Collection. An ironic take on distinctive House codes, the words ‘Fake’ and ‘Not’ are displayed onto GG Supreme canvas, crafted into some of their staple accessories. The narrative began with a print inspired by a retro appropriation of the Gucci logo featuring the bicolor stripe. Entering a new chapter, the green and red design mixes with ‘Fake/Not’—a playful commentary on the idea of imitation.
View this post on Instagram
An ironic take on distinctive House codes and the idea of imitation, the words ‘Fake' and 'Not’ are displayed onto monogram canvas on a new #GucciFakeNot suitcase from #GucciFW20 seen in #GucciTheRitual—the new campaign by creative director @alessandro_michele with art direction by @christophersimmonds. @pradaxmo by @pradaxmo. Discover the collection through link in bio. #AlessandroMichele
The collection spans across their signature backpack, their medium suitcase and the uber popular belt bag. You can see more of the “Fake Not” pieces below and shop the collection here.
Photo:
Gucci Releases “Fake” Collection As A Nod To Their Long Battle With Counterfeits was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTIONSource:Gucci
GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION gucci fake not collection
2. GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTIONSource:Gucci
GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION gucci fake not collection
3. GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTIONSource:Gucci
GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION gucci fake not collection
4. GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTIONSource:Gucci
GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION gucci fake not collection
5. GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTIONSource:Gucci
GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION gucci fake not collection
6. GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTIONSource:Gucci
GUCCI FAKE NOT COLLECTION gucci fake not collection