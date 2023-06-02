Gunna Addresses Snitching Allegations & More In New “Bread & Butter” Track

CLOSE

Gunna became persona non grata in the aftermath of the legal woes suffered by Young Thug and others within the YSL camp which lead to him getting slapped with snitching allegations. Gunna returned to the scene this Friday (June 2) with a new track “Bread & Butter” and the rapper hits back at snitching allegations while also appearing to address Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and all anyone else he feels switched up on him.

Gunna has kept a rather low profile as the YSL RICO case in Georgia is still ongoing with his former Young Stoner Life mentor Young Thug and a host of codefendants pushing to clear their names.

The track “Bread & Butter” is the first solo song from Gunna since a heap of accusations came his way that he provided evidence to prosecutors in order to secure his freedom from the YSL RICO sweep. From what we gathered online, the “Bread & Butter” track doesn’t have a home just yet but does seem to signal Gunna is back in the mix.

Lyrics from “Bread & Butter”:

Never f*cked a n*gga, always stayed solid/Kept it real with n*ggas, never lied and always stay honest/Love my bro so much, I never change on ’em/Hunna Wunna go and do the work, bring you the damn profits/Hustled on my own, I always did know how to sеll product/They ain’t gave me sh*t, I grind so long, camе from the damn bottom/Every n*gga speakin’ on my name could have some real problems/We are not the same, ain’t in my lane, I got my own column, yeah/Peepin’ sh*t, I’m seein’ n*ggas fall back/You b*tch-ass n*ggas got me as the topic of the chat/You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat/And the boy that’s like your brother, and nobody speak on that

While names aren’t given, fans online are assuming that Gunna is taking shots at the likes of Lil Durk and his past collaborator Lil Bay specifically while also addressing others who put the snitching allegations on his jacket.

On Twitter, fans are commenting track and we’ve got the video for the song and those reactions listed below.

