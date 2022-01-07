Gunna Drops ‘DS4EVER’ Project, Twitter Fans Give Their Thoughts

Gunna kept busy on the scene since the release of his last full-length project in Wunna, and now his latest collection of work is available for the masses. The College Park, Ga. star dropped the latest and final installment of his Drip Season series titled DS4EVER, and fans on Twitter are giving out their thoughts.

With production from Wheezy, Mike Will Made It, Metro Boomin, Turbo, and others, DS4EVER also packs some big names in features. Young Stoner Life honcho Young Thug shows up alongside Future on “pushin P” and 21 Savage lends his talents to the “thought i was playing” track.

Gunna’s rumored love interest Chloe Bailey appears on the track “you & me” and fans online are praising G Herbo’s performance on “idk that b*tch.”

We’ve got the reactions to Gunna’s DS4EVER project below.

