Halle Bailey Says DDG Abused & Attacked Her, Gets Restraining Order

Days later, the menacing allegedly continued with DDG appearing at Bailey’s home asking to see their son, but she didn’t want the boy to leave as she told the father that Mom and baby were feeling ill. DDG was allegedly angered by this and smashed Bailey’s Ring camera and took her phone.On X, the reactions to the news have fans of Halle Bailey angry and ready to ride against DDG, who feigned shock at the news during a stream with Adin Ross. We’ve got those reactions below.–Photo: Getty

Halle Bailey has levied explosive claims against the father of her son, DDG , alleging that the popular streamer and music artist abused and attacked her several times during their union. On Tuesday (May 13), Halle Bailey filed to obtain a court-ordered restraining order against DDG.In a report from TMZ , it was shared that Halle Bailey, 25, detailed the abuse she suffered at the hands of DDG, 27, adding that the issues dated back to the top of this year. The pair have not been an item since October of last year, but were still in contact as co-parents for their young son.During a January visit to his son, DDG reportedly became angry with Bailey as she tried to get their son in a car seat, allegedly calling the singer the b-word and demanding she leave his vehicle. From there, Bailey says that the two began to scuffle, with the streamer allegedly slamming Bailey’s head against a steering wheel. Adding to this, Bailey claimed that back in March, DDG showed up at her house and let himself in without asking, then went to her bedroom to take a photo of her empty bed. He then allegedly sent an image of the text with the caption, “now I know what u been on lol,” which Bailey presumed was charging her with having sex with other people.