Halo Here: Halle Bailey Welcomes Child With DDG, X Reacts

Published on January 7, 2024
Halle Bailey DDG Halo baby hand

Source: @hallebailey / Instagram

Congrats are in order. Actress Halle Bailey has welcomed her first child, a boy, with her rapper boyfriend DDG. And the kid’s name is Halo. Baby Halo was born in late 2023, but we’re just getting word now. Per current entertainer protocol, the happy couple took to Instagram on Saturday night (Jan. 6) to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy via social media posts.
“even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥,” reads the caption of what we Bailey and holding her son’s tiny hand, with what we assume is DDG’s hand underneath.
DDG added a comment: “my biggest blessing by far 👶🏽❤ son son.. never been so in love 🥹 baby halo.”
Bailey and DDG got together back in 2022, and everyone has been in their business. However, despite all the rumors of her pregnancy they neither confirmed nor denied until the announcement. Of course, social media has been reacting since news of the arrival. Peep some of the hottest takes in the gallery.

Halo Here: Halle Bailey Welcomes Child With DDG, X Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

