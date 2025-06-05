Hands Off The Hottie: Fan Gets A Little Too Handsy With Meg Thee Stallion

Close
Hol' Up: Fan Gets A Little Too Handsy With Meg Thee Stallion

Published on June 5, 2025
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

At a recent meet-and-greet, a fan got a little too handsy while posing for a photo with Megan Thee Stallion.
The guy, who goes by “King Paris” and is known as a celebrity hairstylist, posted the video himself. In it, his hands seem to go too low, and fans were quick to call him out online.

Instead of apologizing, the hairstylist doubled down. He shared another video and said, “@theestallion loves me, get tf outta here!!!! I definitely asked the queen.” He even joked that he should be made “co-captain of the Hotties.” In one clip, just as security was about to step in, Megan can be heard saying, “he’s good,” which made the situation even more confusing for fans. While people are debating whether he crossed the line, Megan is keeping it moving with her latest project: her own tequila brand called Chicas Divertidas, which means “fun girls” in Spanish. It’s made in Mexico with 100% blue agave and comes in two flavors: Blanco (which has citrus and green tea vibes) and Reposado (which tastes like caramel and spices). It costs around $70–$80 per bottle. Megan made it clear this isn’t a sponsorship, it’s her business. Along with launching her liquor brand, Megan is working on her own anime series and even has plans to open assisted living homes. So even though the fan moment got people talking, Megan is still all about her bag, her fans, and her future. Check out some of the reactions below of a fan getting a little too handsy with the Houston Hottie, Meg Thee Stallion.

    The Urban Daily

