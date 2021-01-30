Kid Cudi , for many music fans, is one of the greatest to ever do it and truly should be counted as one of modern music’s most innovative acts . The Cleveland, Ohio star turns 37 today (Jan. 30) and his legion of supporters are supporting the man they call Cudder.

Born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi in 1984, Cudi grew up between the greater Cleveland suburbs of Shaker Heights and Solon and is the youngest of four children. After dealing with the loss of his father as a boy, Cudi struggled with the loss but discovered a love for Hip-Hop music while in high school. After moving to New York to stay with an uncle in the South Bronx in 2004, Cudi embarked on the long journey of becoming a serious artist.

While working at the world-famous BAPE clothing store in New York, Cudi had a chance encounter with Kanye West, who would later sign Cudder to the G.O.O.D. Music imprint via a connection made by Plain Pat. In 2008, Cudi released the first of his mixtapes, A Kid Named Cudi and it shortly became one of the top downloads of the free mixtape era.

That same year of his debut mixtape release, Cudi’s “Day ‘n’ Nite” became a massive hit and was featured on his 2009 studio debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day. In all, Cudi has released seven studio albums, and two collaborative albums, one with “Day ‘n’ Nite” producer Dot da Genius as WZRD, and Kids See Ghosts alongside Kanye West.

Cudi, who has been candid about his struggles with depression, is one of the more gracious entertainers on social media and tries his best to acknowledge his supporters who often reach out and tell him that his music and his continued development as a person inspired them as well.

And to bring things full circle, BAPE will release a limited run of Kid Cudi apparel at the New York location today.

Happy Birthday, Kid Cudi!

Photo: WENN

Happy Birthday, Cudder: Twitter Fans Salute Kid Cudi On His Birthday was originally published on hiphopwired.com