Happy Black History Month: Beyoncé Drops Renaissance World Tour Dates, The Beyhive Clears Their Calendars

Ring the alarm. The world’s worst-kept secret is now official. Beyoncé is taking Club Renaissance on a trip around the globe, bringing it to a stadium near you.

It’s happening. It’s finally happening. There was only one way the Beyhive would forgive Beyoncé for still not dropping the Renaissance visuals, and that was with the announcement of those tour dates.

Wednesday, the big news arrived with just one photo of the Houston artist in all of her curvy glory on top of a silver horse with the caption “RENAISSANCEㅤ ㅤWORLD TOUR 2023.”

The Beyhive already knew their queen was back in tour mode following her impressive yet controversial performance in Dubai, and we’re just eagerly awaiting word of when they need to put in for time off to release their jobs, release their minds, and stress.

Dates for her massive world tour, where she will finally perform tracks off her Renaissance album she gave to the world five months ago, are now live on her website.

In hopes of keeping tickets out of the hands of scalpers and bots, verified-fan preregistration for North American tour dates is now open.

The madness will begin on February 6 when tickets go on sale, with Beyhive members getting first dibs and Citi cardmembers and VerizonUp members being able to ensure they are in the building through a presale.

Club Renaissance officially opens in Europe, kicking off May 10 in Stockholm. The tour will eventually find its way into North America on July 8 with two shows in Toronto.

Full Tour Dates

May 10: Stockholm, SE (Friends Arena)

Stockholm, SE (Friends Arena) May 14: Brussels, BE (Baudoin Stadium)

Brussels, BE (Baudoin Stadium) May 17: Cardiff, UK (Principality Stadium)

Cardiff, UK (Principality Stadium) May 20: Edinburgh, UK (Murrayfield)

Edinburgh, UK (Murrayfield) May 23: Sunderland, UK (Stadium of Light)

Sunderland, UK (Stadium of Light) May 26: Paris, FR (Stade de France)

Paris, FR (Stade de France) May 29: London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) May 30: London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

London, UK (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) June 6: Lyon, FR (Groupama Stadium)

Lyon, FR (Groupama Stadium) June 8: Barcelona, SP (Olympic Stadium)

Barcelona, SP (Olympic Stadium) June 11: Marseille, FR (Orange Vélodrome)

Marseille, FR (Orange Vélodrome) June 15: Cologne, DE (Rheinenergiestadion)

Cologne, DE (Rheinenergiestadion) June 17: Amsterdam, NL (JC Arena)

Amsterdam, NL (JC Arena) June 18: Amsterdam, NL (JC Arena)

Amsterdam, NL (JC Arena) June 21: Hamburg, DE (Volksparkstadion)

Hamburg, DE (Volksparkstadion) June 24: Frankfurt, DE (Deutsche Bank Park)

Frankfurt, DE (Deutsche Bank Park) June 27: Warsaw, PL (Pge Nardowy)

Warsaw, PL (Pge Nardowy) July 8: Toronto, CA (Rogers Centre)

Toronto, CA (Rogers Centre) July 12: Philadelphia, PA (Lincoln Financial Field)

Philadelphia, PA (Lincoln Financial Field) July 15: Nashville, TN (Nissan Stadium)

Nashville, TN (Nissan Stadium) July 17: Louisville, KY (L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium)

Louisville, KY (L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium) July 20: Minneapolis, MN (Huntington Bank Stadium)

Minneapolis, MN (Huntington Bank Stadium) July 22: Chicago, IL (Soldier Field)

Chicago, IL (Soldier Field) July 26: Detroit, MI (Ford Field)

Detroit, MI (Ford Field) July 29: East Rutherford, NJ (Metlife Stadium)

East Rutherford, NJ (Metlife Stadium) Aug. 1: Boston, MA (Gillette Stadium)

Boston, MA (Gillette Stadium) Aug. 3: Pittsburgh, PA (Heinz Field)

Pittsburgh, PA (Heinz Field) Aug. 5: Washington, DC (FedEx Field)

Washington, DC (FedEx Field) Aug. 9: Charlotte, NC (Bank of America Stadium)

Charlotte, NC (Bank of America Stadium) Aug. 11: Atlanta, GA (Mercedes Benz Stadium)

Atlanta, GA (Mercedes Benz Stadium) Aug. 16: Tampa, FL (Raymond James Stadium)

Tampa, FL (Raymond James Stadium) Aug. 18: Miami, FL (Hard Rock Stadium)

Miami, FL (Hard Rock Stadium) Aug. 21: St. Louis, MI (Dome at Americas Center)

St. Louis, MI (Dome at Americas Center) Aug. 24: Phoenix, AZ (State Farm Stadium)

Phoenix, AZ (State Farm Stadium) Aug. 26: Las Vegas, NV (Allegiant Stadium)

Las Vegas, NV (Allegiant Stadium) Aug. 30: San Francisco, CA (Levi’s Stadium)

San Francisco, CA (Levi’s Stadium) Sept. 2: Inglewood, CA (SoFi Stadium)

Inglewood, CA (SoFi Stadium) Sept. 11: Vancouver, CA (BC Place)

Vancouver, CA (BC Place) Sept. 13: Seattle, WA (Lumen Field)

Seattle, WA (Lumen Field) Sept. 18: Kansas City, MO (Arrowhead Stadium)

Kansas City, MO (Arrowhead Stadium) Sept. 21: Dallas, TX (AT&T Stadium)

Dallas, TX (AT&T Stadium) Sept. 23: Houston, TX (NRG Stadium)

Houston, TX (NRG Stadium) Sept. 27: New Orleans, LA (Caesars Superdome

As expected, social media is going crazy following the news. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

