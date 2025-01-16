HBD to the Queen: Rappers Who’ve Sampled Aaliyah

Today would’ve been46th birthday, and she’s still one of the most influential artists in music, even though she passed away in 2001. Aaliyah was more than just a singer—she was a trendsetter. She mixed R&B, hip-hop, and pop in a way nobody had done before, and her smooth vocals and chill vibe made her a legend. Albums like One in a Million and Aaliyah were ahead of their time and still inspire artists today.Even though she’s gone, Aaliyah’s impact is still felt everywhere. Artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and The Weeknd have all mentioned how she influenced their music. Rappers have also shown love to Aaliyah by sampling her songs. Jay-Z used her track “Rock the Boat” in his song “Blueprint 2,” and Drake always gives Aaliyah props, whether it’s through lyrics or using her music in his own tracks like “Enough Said.” Missy Elliott, who was close to Aaliyah, also keeps her memory alive in her music.After Aaliyah passed, Ashanti stepped up and became the next big thing in R&B. Her debut album, Ashanti (2002), had that same smooth vibe Aaliyah was known for, mixing R&B with hip-hop. Ashanti’s vocals and catchy songs reminded everyone of Aaliyah’s style, and she was crowned the “Princess of Hip-Hop Soul” as the next queen of the sound. Tracks like “Foolish” and “Happy” showed she could do it all—smooth ballads and street-smart hits. Ashanti took the torch from Aaliyah and kept that whole vibe alive, making her the new face of that sound. Aaliyah’s legacy is strong, and her style and sound are still shaping the music we hear today. She may not be here, but she’ll always be remembered as a true icon. Let’s go down the list of some of the best rappers that have sampled Aaliyah and did justice to it.