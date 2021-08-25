He Said, She Said: Dell & Sonya Curry Accuse Each Other of Cheating In Divorce Docs, Twitter Reacts

No one could have guessed that Dell and Sonya Curry’s marriage turned out to be something they would see play out in a Tyler Perry movie or television show.

Monday (Aug.23), TMZ Sports sent shockwaves throughout social media after breaking the news that Steph Curry’s momma filed for divorce from her husband of 33 years, Dell Curry. The bombshell developments also dropped on their son Seth Curry’s birthday in a twisted turn of events.

Of course, thirsty Twitter, who has been lusting over Sonya Curry for years, celebrated her becoming a free agent taking to the social media network to announce they wouldn’t mind shooting their shot with all due respect.

Those shot attempts will most likely brick like a Draymond Green 3-point shot, being that TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday evening (Aug.24) that Sonya Curry is still in a “dating relationship.” While the docs didn’t reveal who she is currently seeing, her soon-to-be ex-husband claimed in a doc obtained by the celebrity gossip site that Sonya Curry cheated on him with an ex-NFL player named Steven Johnson, who played tight end for the New England Patriots.

Steph Curry’s pops claimed that his estranged wife “began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and before the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him.” He also added that Sonya Curry is currently shacking up with Johnson in Tennessee and doesn’t deserve any alimony because of that.

Sonya Curry denies those claims in a separate doc claiming that she is living on her own only because Dell Curry won’t let her back in their home, adding her relationship began “months after” she and Dell Curry agreed to separate back in March 2020.

Mrs. Curry also clapped back at her estranged husband, accusing him of stepping out on their marriage, saying he has hooked up with multiple women and adding that his cheating ways are common knowledge among family and friends. TMZ Sports reports that “Sonya claims she didn’t initially expose the lurid details “in one final act of trying to protect [Dell] and family from possible public exposure and scrutiny.”

She is only speaking out because Dell Curry decided to put their business out in the open, leaving her to feel that “she was left with no choice” but to defend herself.

Dell and Sonya Curry have been married for 33 years, its sad to see their marriage fall apart in such a fashion and become the topic of discussion and jokes on social media. It’s safe to assume we won’t be seeing them together in stands watching Steph or Seth get buckets.

Love is truly dead.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

He Said, She Said: Dell & Sonya Curry Accuse Each Other of Cheating In Divorce Docs, Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com