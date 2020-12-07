Her Turn: Wee-Wee Wrangler Ms. London Says Lil Baby Paid Hella Bands To Clap Cheeks, Twitter Is Aghast

Lil Baby just celebrated his 26th birthday last week with James Harden and his girlfriend Jayda Cheaves providing lavish gifts that we brokies will never experience anytime soon. However, the Atlanta rapper might be in some trouble after a popular sex worker and OnlyFans superstar hinted that she was paid $6,000 and said she got her cheeks clapped with precision to boot.
In a series of now-deleted tweets, Ms. London didn’t exactly name names but she dropped enough hints that Twitter sleuths were pretty much able to deduce that she was referring to Lil Baby. It wasn’t just another day in the office for the curvy starlet as she praised the My Turn rapper’s skills while referring to the fact she can relate to why Jayda won’t be leaving her man any time soon.
Ms. London scrubbed the offending tweets and has promised to keep mum on the situation because she may have already messed up future bags for kissing and telling, but she’s shifting the notoriety and newfound infamy to her advantage.
A look on Ms. London’s Twitter feed, which we rightly can’t feature with embedded tweets due to the racy content, shows her sharing sex scenes with a bevy of men and promoting her OnlyFans page, which is probably in the top percentile at this point.
While some folks from Real Beaters Twitter were aware of the sensation that is Ms. London, many of us are learning of her physical gifts and bedroom exploits for the first time.
We’ve got the reactions to Ms. London’s claims of getting it in with Lil Baby listed out below.
Ms London tweets about Lil Baby (if you missed em) pic.twitter.com/bTlMxsZ1p6— GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 7, 2020
Ms London said she wasn’t dropping names then proceeded to drop a name in the same tweet 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PnAjzImUQW— jalen. (@rapfats) December 7, 2020
Lil baby counting that 16k to pay ms. London pic.twitter.com/uEhCe3kfOo— Put yo meat on fleet 🧐 (@ScratchingHimUp) December 7, 2020
Lil Baby when Ms London told him how much it was to fuck her pic.twitter.com/zTEIWKBI1N— Papi Women Negleter Vol 3 (@juicegawdszn18) December 7, 2020
Ms London riding probably had that nigga face looking like this 😭 pic.twitter.com/7kPrpBEUs3— Papi Women Negleter Vol 3 (@juicegawdszn18) December 7, 2020
Y’all: ‘’Lil Baby Paid 16K To Ms. London And Cheated On Jayda Bro!!!!!!’’— INDIGO CHILD 💎🙇🏿 (@NVAZHAY) December 7, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/iTX2SeuAl9
A little disappointed Ms London is trending and its not THEE Ms London. pic.twitter.com/6zqooB7qJa— Welcome to Hollyweird (@W2Hollyweird) December 7, 2020
Lil Baby: it’s not cheating, if it’s Ms London.. I mean, did u see her videos?— Luka Jordan Bryant (@bryant_luka) December 7, 2020
Jayda: pic.twitter.com/N304sNtO1D
Me looking up Ms. London videos😭 pic.twitter.com/QwhpJZncp0— LaTavia🖤 (@Tavie_Hi) December 7, 2020
I’m pretty sure Jayda was okay with Baby fucking Ms London. Y’all gotta realize everybody relationships don’t have the same boundaries 😭 don’t quote me tho— pamela ivy-eileen (@fuckisyoudoing) December 7, 2020
Ms London definitely fumbled the other bags she could’ve got... bitches be talking too much 16k ?! I would’ve took that to the grave 😂🥴— 🦂 (@MissJ___) December 7, 2020
Ms London bin solid long time— 🐲 Papí P 🐲 (@NoPuff_) December 7, 2020
Someone said Ms. London customer service is terrible 😭— Myami (@kaasshhx) December 7, 2020
Yea Ms London shouldn’t have ran her mouth but i mean if bruh didn’t cheat that wouldn’t be an issue lol— FBG Jugo (@TrademarkJuice) December 7, 2020
HBCUs— Moneybagg No (@twolivecru) December 7, 2020
Ms. London
...& now THIS.
Monday finna be wild! https://t.co/WUZRpnPdng
Alright I have seen Ms. London and all I can say is..... oh my damn. Talent 🥴— Stiff Where🌻 (@shutup_watchme) December 7, 2020