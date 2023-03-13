Hey Auntie : Twitter Loved Jonathan Majors & Michael B. Jordan Showing Love To Angela Bassett Following Oscars Loss

CLOSE

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors made sure to send love Angela Bassett’s way.

Following Angela Bassett’s loss or “snub,” her Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan and his new bestie and Creed III boxing partner Jonathan Majors came through with some support giving her a shoutout before presenting the Oscar for Best Cinematography.

For those who didn’t tune in or didn’t care to watch the 95th Oscar Awards, Bassett, who was heavily favored to win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her stellar performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, didn’t do the thing losing out to Jamie Lee Curtis for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once adding to the film’s epic night.

Many also feel Jamie Lee Curtis’ co-star Stephanie Hsu was “snubbed” and should have taken home the Oscar.

Once Jordan and Majors hit the stage, the Creed III director said “Hey Auntie” to Bassett, a nod to the popular line from the first Black Panther film. Majors told the iconic actress, “We love you.”

Twitter, who was still in their feelings about the “snub,” did appreciate the moment from Jordand and Majors. “Some real gs. Those few words = a whole conversation understood by many of us. What’s understood doesn’t always need to be explained,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Michael B Jordan to Angela Bassett: Hey Auntie. Jonathan Majors to Angela Bassett: WE love you IM CRYING,” another user wrote.

Angela Bassett Has Not Said Anything About The Oscars Moment

Bassett has yet to comment on the night and whether or not she felt she was the victim of another snubbing. She didn’t bring home the gold statue for her brilliant performance in the Tina Turner biopic, What’s Love Got To Do With It.

Speaking with CBS Mornings earlier this month, she spoke about it, saying, “Of course, in the moment, you’re hoping and praying and wishing … but I don’t walk away thinking I’ve been robbed,” she said. “That’s too negative of an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life.”

You can peep more reactions to Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan’s kind gesture in the gallery below.

