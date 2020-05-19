HHW Gaming: A Massive Patch For ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Has Gamers STRESSED

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is arguably one of the most popular games in the FPS franchise storied history, but gamers aren’t feeling how much space it’s taking up on their consoles.
Since it’s arrival back in September 2019, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has grown to be a massive juggernaut literally and figuratively. The game has grown exponentially thanks to a bevy of updates and the free-to-play Warzone expansion, which has gamers excited that game stays fresh but, at the same time, frustrated at its ballooning size. With the announcement of the game’s latest patch coming on May 18, the groans and moans can be heard and seen.
The latest patch comes in at 31 GB, which will easily help the game reach the 200 GB mark. Before the announcement of this latest patch, the game required 180 GB of space on your console. The herculean task of installing the game on your console required gamers who were pressed for space due to not having ample storage space,, or an external hard drive had to make some decisions on what games need to be deleted off their systems to make room.
With this hefty patch comes some goodies though, new multiplayer maps Hardhat and Aisle 9, updates for Warzone (loot changes, adjustments, and more) plus new playlists.
Still gamers S T R E S S E D at the announcement of the patch and are reacting to the news on Twitter. You can peep all the reactions in the gallery below.
1.
Saw 30gb trending. Thought, 'Haha. It'd be funny if this was another Modern Warfare update!'— Barry Hutchison (@barryhutchison) May 19, 2020
Clicked the link. pic.twitter.com/o5CKnDHfHn
2.
3.
Waking up to see there’s another 30Gb CoD update pic.twitter.com/isB1P24eO0— Kingdom Zebedee ☭ (@kingdomzebedee) May 19, 2020
4.
i love this new era of video games where the patches are 30gb in size, but you cant guarantee any of the content in it will still be there in 3 months time— laynaW (@_laynaw) May 19, 2020
5.
30GB update for Warzone eh? That's that getting uninstalled.— Andi Hamilton (@andihero) May 19, 2020
6.
Everyone's PS4 doing another 30GB update for CoD pic.twitter.com/RMka3HEL6Z— DEXERTO Call of Duty (@DexertoIntel) May 19, 2020
7.
Call of Duty team after another 30gb update: They can't play other games if we use all their hard drive space.. pic.twitter.com/71Z2ZIXeA0— Saleh (@IbnTrump) May 19, 2020
8.
Opens Call Of Duty Warzone.— The Fairy GodDog // Now On VHS! 🏳️🌈 🌈 (@TheFairyGodDog) May 19, 2020
Call Of Duty Warzone: 30gb update
Me: pic.twitter.com/LF1gRG6Emj
9.
My Xbox when i have to install another 30gb update for Call of Duty pic.twitter.com/EXknEfhlXx— David Michael Garcia (@ssj2David) May 19, 2020
10.
Waiting for this 30gb call of duty update pic.twitter.com/JhNpoTx1yL— Jaymaniow (@jaymaniow) May 19, 2020