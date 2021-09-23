HHW Gaming: Everything Announced During Nintendo’s Latest Direct Showcase

Microsoft and Sony showed gamers what they could look forward to playing on their Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles. Now it’s Nintendo’s turn to show us what is coming to the Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED model.

Before we get into the games, during the roughly 40-minute presentation, Nintendo revealed that Nintendo Switch Online, which allows Switch owners to play a library of NES and SNES games, is expanding with a new plus subscription tier. With the presumably extra cost, Nintendo fan’s dreams were answered by adding N64 titles like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Winback, and more. But that’s not all. In a move that no gamer would have thought they would ever have imagined seeing, Sega Genesis games like Streets of Rage, Ecco The Dolphin, and more will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + subscription.

Nintendo added a sweet cherry on top of the announcement by revealing 40 wireless versions of the N64 and Sega Genesis controller will be available.

Another big announcement that currently has the video game world scratching its head was the cast of the upcoming animated Mario movie. The animated film is stacked with talent and features Chris Pratt as Mario (weird flex, but okay), Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and many more big names.

It was also announced to fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate would learn who the last fighter is coming to the game that has thrived for almost three years on the Nintendo Switch. The presentation will take place on October 5th.

With that out of the way, it’s time to focus on the games, and there were a lot of them shown off during the presentation. We got another look at Metroid Dread, Splatoon 3, a new Kirby game, and even Bayonetta 3. A game fans have been asking about for a long time.

You can peep all of the trailers in the gallery below.

Photo: Nintendo / Metroid Dread

HHW Gaming: Everything Announced During Nintendo’s Latest Direct Showcase was originally published on hiphopwired.com