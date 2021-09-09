HHW Gaming: Gamers Crown Insomniac Games The MVP of Sony’s PlayStation Showcase

Insomniac Games has been very busy.

Thursday (Sep.9), Sony had video game Twitter collectively saying ooh and ahh while watching its highly anticipated PlayStation Showcase. Business picked up immensely when we got to the PlayStation Studios portion of the show, and we quickly learned the folks at Insomniac Games got some certified heat in the stash.

The studio that has given us quite possibly the game of the year with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been hard at work and currently has TWO big Marvel games in development. Much to viewers’ surprise, you can hear the collective screams from Marvel fans when we all learned that Marvel’s Wolverine is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5.

But wait… there’s more.

Insomniac wasn’t don’t snatching our wigs. They also announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is on the way. In the trailer for the game set to exclusively web swings its way onto PS5 consoles in 2023, we learn that Peter Parker and Miles Morales will join forces to take on Venom.

Following the showcase, gamers wasted no time crowning the studio the MVP of the showcase that also saw other awe-inspiring looking games like God of War: Ragnarok, Project Eve, Forspoken, Gran Turismo 7, and Guardians of The Galaxy shown, so that’s saying A LOT. Even 2018’s God of War director Cory Barlog couldn’t contain his excitement at the news of Insomniac’s new games.

If this showcase proved anything, it’s definitely going to be good to a PS5 owner in the long run cause the games coming out look magnificent.

You can peep more reactions to Insomniac Games owning the day in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Insomniac Games / Marvel’s Wolverine

