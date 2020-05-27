Everything is looking good again for the Naughty Dog’s forthcoming title, The Last of Us Part II.

The Playstation exclusive was the latest game shown off during Sony’s State of Play live stream event. Naughty Dog Vice President and The Last of Us Part II Director Neil Druckmann gave gamers a special look at the sequel to The Last of Us. He not only brought us up to speed on the game’s characters but also showed off the new large environments, gameplay mechanics, the human and infected villains plus Ellie going absolutely ham.

Unlike like reaction, the “massive leak” that saw a lot the game’s biggest plot details, which saw some gamers extremely disappointed with the direction The Last of Us Part II went in, the reactions following the stream have been positive.

the fact that the two clips are in sync shows how much attention naughty puts into their games #TheLastofUsPart2 pic.twitter.com/F6yQjHc3XY — drew (@lepetitscldat) May 27, 2020

Also, Naughty Dog can head towards The Last of Us Part II’s launch feeling very good. The game has already gone gold, and pre-orders for the PS4 Pro The Last of Us Part II bundle have sold out.

See how loyal gamers are?

The Last of Us Part II is high on our list of games to play this year, and we cannot wait to load it up on our PS4. If you missed the State of Play presentation, you can watch it below and also peep the reactions to it immediately after.

Photo: Naughty Dog / The Last of Us Part II

HHW Gaming: Gamers Postively React To PlayStation’s ‘The Last of Us Part II’s State of Play Stream was originally published on hiphopwired.com