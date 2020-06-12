Console wars back? It sure as hell seems so after Sony’s exceptional PS5 reveal event

Gamers are hyped and who can blame them. After PlayStation has them salivating for months slowly revealed bits and pieces about the PS5, the company finally came through, and boy did they deliver. Showing off 26 games and starting things off with the exclusive Spider-Man: Miles Morales game, PlayStation made it very clear that when its console drops this holiday season, it will indeed be the future of gaming.

During and immediately after, the reactions began pouring in with the consensus that PS5 has already won the resurrected “console wars.”Microsoft has been trending for the past hour, and it’s not because people are excited about the Xbox Series X. It’s been crickets from Microsoft who promised after May’s first live stream event, promised one every month leading up to the Xbox Series X launch. The company skipped June and has announced it would return in July, leaving some to speculate the Microsoft doesn’t have to much offer when it comes to games.

the microsoft fridge vs the sony router pic.twitter.com/MrkPmn7hv5 — Mordi! (@RitaMordioBae) June 11, 2020

Well, we here at Hip-Hop Wired are always here for a good laugh and boy are these tweets are hilarious. As we wait for both companies to tell us how much their consoles will cost, we know most gamers will probably end up buying both consoles. Until that day comes, you hit the gallery to see the reactions to PS5’s reveal event.

—

Photo: Sony / PlayStation

HHW Gaming: Gamers Think It’s Game Over For Xbox Series X After Sony’s PS5 Reveal Event was originally published on hiphopwired.com