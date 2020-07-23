CLOSE
HHW Gaming: ‘Halo Infinite’ & More Games Coming To Xbox Series X Unveiled During Xbox’s Games Showcase

Posted 3 hours ago

All of The Trailers For The Games Revealed During Xbox Games Showcase

Yesterday (Jul.22), Microsoft got gamers hyped for its Xbox Games Reveal event by showing off the box art for Halo Infinite. Thursday (Jul.23), we finally got to see what Master Chief’s next adventure looks like in action plus other games.

We’re not even going to lie to you when it comes to the excitement factor around next-gen consoles, Sony is clearly ahead in that department with the PS5. Microsoft is looking to close that gap, and the only way it can do that is by showing off what games is coming to the Xbox Series X.

Today the focus was clearly on the games that will be offered through Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox Series X compatible titles that will be available on Xbox One before the Xbox Series X even launches. As previously revealed, gamers can upgrade those titles bought on the Xbox One for free through the Xbox Smart Delivery program system that will instantly give those titles the next-gen boost when loaded onto the Xbox Series X. It seems Microsoft’s strategy is to ensure that gamers have an extensive library ahead of the next-generation consoles holiday launch.

Kicking off the event,  of course, was Halo Infinite, obviously the crown jewel of Xbox Series X. Not only did we get some more backstory for the upcoming title.

That’s not all either, we were also blessed with 8-minutes of gameplay showing off the new features. What stands out, even more, is that the game isn’t just a typical first-person shooter, it will not be open world.

Halo Infinite wasn’t the only game shown off, there were plenty of others. Whether they get you excited for the Xbox Series X is another matter. You can check out the trailers for all of the other titles coming to the new console below. Let us know in the comment section below if you’re hyped for the Xbox Series X.

Photo: 343 Industries / HALO Infinite

1. State of Decay 3 – Official Announce Trailer

Watch the official announce trailer for State of Decay 3 and see what’s in store for the next chapter in State of Decay.

2. Forza Motorsport – Official Announce Trailer

Witness the power of Xbox Series X through Forza Motorsport. Automotive entertainment is reimagined for a new generation.

3. The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon – Announce Trailer

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon arrives on Xbox One and PC September 9, 2020.

4. BALAN WONDERWORLD | A Spectacular Preview – Announcement Trailer

Welcome to BALAN WONDERWORLD: a wondrous show, the likes of which has never been seen before!

5. Tell Me Why – Official Chapter One Launch Trailer

Play Tell Me Why day one with Xbox Game Pass or pre-order now on Microsoft Store and Steam.

6. Everwild – Eternals Trailer – Xbox Games Showcase July

Everwild is a brand new IP from Rare. A Unique and unforgettable experience await in a natural and magical world.

7. Grounded – Official Launch Trailer

The BIGGEST games get the BIGGEST launch trailers. And then there’s this one. Obsidian Entertainment reveals the all-new official launch trailer for Grounded, their upcoming survival adventure game. On July 28th, go big or never go home. An Xbox Game Preview title built with community feedback.

8. Ori and the Will of the Wisps – Optimized for Xbox Series X Announce

Critically acclaimed Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be optimized for Xbox Series X / 4k / 120fps.

9. The Gunk – Reveal Trailer

From the creators of SteamWorld, embark on an all-new adventure in a vast and alien world where you’ll encounter terrifying enemies and challenging puzzles on your quest to unravel the mystery of a forgotten planet while saving it in the process.

10. As Dusk Falls – Official Announce Trailer

One town. Two families. Three decades of secrets.

As Dusk Falls is an original interactive drama from INTERIOR/NIGHT that explores the entangled lives of two families across thirty years. Starting with a robbery-gone-wrong in small-town Arizona, the choices you make will have a powerful impact on this epic story of sacrifice, betrayal, and resilience.

Play As Dusk Falls day 1 with Xbox Game Pass

11. Psychonauts 2 – Gameplay Music Trailer

Raz takes a journey through the mind of a mystery brain he found in a jar.

12. Fable – Official Announce Trailer

Fable returns with a new beginning for the legendary franchise. Explore a land of fantastical creatures and wondrous places. Developed by Playground Games for Xbox Series X and Windows 10.

13. Tetris Effect: Connected – Announce Trailer

Tetris® Effect: Connected will be available on the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 (PC, Windows Store), as well as the Xbox Game Pass and Smart Delivery programs, when it launches alongside Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020.

14. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Official Announcement Trailer

From the developers of the best-selling and award-winning franchise Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a visceral 4-player co-op action game set in the hive city of Tertium. Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer: 40,000 experience.

15. Avowed – Official Announce Trailer

Watch the official announce trailer for Avowed, Obsidian Entertainment’s next epic, first-person RPG set in the fantasy world of Eora.

16. Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Xbox Games Showcase Trailer

As a new threat emerges, so too does a mysterious new power — Stasis. Prepare to wield the Darkness in Destiny 2: Beyond Light, coming November 10, 2020.

17. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 – Official Trailer #1

The award-winning PC franchise loved by millions of players is making a true next-gen console debut with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2.

18. Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis – Xbox Games Showcase Trailer

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will be coming in 2021! PSO2: NGS will surpass Phantasy Star Online 2 in every way, offering players limitless adventure and unparalleled character customization. The game has been redesigned as a best-in-class online action RPG experience

19. The Medium – Dual Reality Trailer

The Medium is a next-gen psychological horror game, featuring never-seen-before and officially patented Dual-Reality Gameplay that plays out across two worlds displayed at the same time.

20. CrossfireX – Official Campaign Reveal Trailer

A sprawling global conflict rages between the Global Risk and Black List mercenary factions in an immersive and cinematic single-player experience from Smilegate Entertainment and Remedy. Where will the fight take you?
