HHW Gaming: PS5 Confirmed Copped, Here Are The Games Coming To Sony’s New Console

Y'all buying the #PS5 when it drops? 🤔 — HipHopWired (@HipHopWired) June 11, 2020

Sony took its sweet time, but our patience was definitely rewarded following today’s PS5 reveal event.

Now that was a presentation, and a much needed pick me up. Before showing off its crown jewel, the PS5, Sony said we got GAMES to show you, and they didn’t disappoint. The company showed off 25 games that we could all look forward to when PS5 finally arrives Holiday 2020.

Right out the gate, PlayStation wasn’t playing revealing that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be swinging onto the PS5 when it launches, but instead of playing as Peter Parker, the story will continue with you taking control of young Miles Morales. We also got a glimpse at Resident Evil VIII: Village, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon: Forbidden West, NBA 2K21, and more.

Once the games were out of the way, it was time to show everyone what they were waiting for. As expected, the sleek console definitely stays true to the white and blue hue the already revealed DualSense controller sported. The PS5 is, without a doubt, unlike anything we have seen before when it comes to a console. The PS5 is curved, features a white shell with a black inside segment to complement the look.

Unlike previous PlayStation releases, the PS5 will be released in two versions, a “regular” PS5 and a PS5 Digital Edition, which will not have a disc drive opting to forgo Blu-Ray discs for digital downloads only.

Sadly, we still don’t know how much it will cost, with many analysts predicting in the $499 price range. Twitter, for some reason, believes it will cost a hell of a lot more with some gamers jokingly saying they will either sell themselves for one or take part in other unspeakable actions to secure a PS5.

Sony has already announced that the PS5’s price will come at a later date. We will definitely keep you guys updated when that day comes until then, feast your eyes on all of the game trailers that were revealed during the live stream event below.

Photo: Sony / PlayStation

HHW Gaming: PS5 Confirmed Copped, Here Are The Games Coming To Sony’s New Console was originally published on hiphopwired.com