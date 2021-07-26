HHW Gaming: PUMA Teams Up With Erin Ashley Simon For RKDO, Its New Gaming Esports Apparel Collection

Monday (Jul.26), PUMA unveiled RKDO, its latest apparel collection geared towards all gamers, casual and professional. Erin Ashley Simon, a PUMA brand ambassador, will debut the RKDO Collection in her first campaign for the brand, a press release announced.

RKDO merges modern style and functionality with custom graphics and illustrations and encapsulates that into a lifestyle and performance collection. The collection is unisex and will consist of jerseys, hoodies, track pants, shorts, leggings, and a camper, with each piece being designed with performance gaming in mind. Each piece features ergonomic design elements and playful touches like kinetic patterns and bright color patterns.

Speaking on the new collection, Simon said, “I am thrilled to be featured in PUMA’s new esports collection. RKDO is a vibrant collection of comfortable and colorful pieces perfect for gaming, competing, and wearing on a comfortable day out.”

In an interview with Esports Insider, Simon revealed why she decided to work with PUMA stating:

“Growing up and playing soccer all my life, PUMA was definitely a brand that always had an influential impact on my life. As I got into the esports industry as a broadcaster, I saw a lot of what PUMA was doing, not only from a merchandise perspective but also the positive impact.

“I saw how people like Matt Shaw [PUMA Team Head Digital Marketing & Gaming] and Angela Wong [PUMA Manager, Esports and Marketing Innovation] were, themselves, very big advocates of diversity and inclusion. That’s something near and dear to my heart.”

The RKDO collection officially drops July 29 on PUMA.com and select retailers worldwide, with retail prices ranging from $35 to $100.

