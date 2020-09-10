HHW Gaming: Stormzy In ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ & Other Announcements From Ubisofts’ #Ubiforward Presentation

Following up its first Ubiforward presentation back in July, Ubisoft is back with more announcements that gamers should be excited about.

Ubisoft is poised to have a big year thanks to a slate of big-name titles coming to current and next-generation video game consoles. Thursday (Sept.10), the video game studio held its second Ubiforward virtual event. During the presentation, more details were shared about the upcoming games Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods and Monsters.

There were also some surprises as well. It was revealed that rapper from across the pond, Stormzy, will be featured in Watch Dogs: Legion in a big way. He will be premiering a new song and video through the game and will have a “Fall on My Enemies” mission in the game.

We also saw the return of two fan-favorite games. Ubisoft announced that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is coming back in a full remake and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is returning with a “complete edition.”

Photo: Ubisoft / Watch Dogs: Legion

