Hip-Hop Kingmaker: Twitter Reacts To Big Soulja Boy Going Big Draco On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Soulja Boy was the special guest on The Breakfast Club today, and the Internet hasn’t been the same since. Spewing all types of bonkers claims.
While some of the claims are legit—like being one of the first artists to finesse going viral into a huge bag. There were other claims, like continuing to claim he had a better come back year than Tyga and that he taught Drake everything he knows, had Twitter befuddled.
https://twitter.com/SneakerDave/status/1085573924509880321
The result of the confusion is the usual jokes and slander when Soulja Boy gets on his high horse. But don’t sleep, a lot of people are saying Soulja Boy isn’t getting his proper credit.
Good look collecting that 5% he claims everyone owes him.
Photo: Power 105
Kanye told y’all that Soulja Boy was real hip-hop 10 years ago. pic.twitter.com/89zRGj6J1q— UnitedMasters (@unitedmasters) January 16, 2019
soulja boy is a national treasure https://t.co/rSXrlrUymT— Four Pins (@Four_Pins) January 16, 2019
Soulja Boy is a legend— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) January 16, 2019
Now that I’m thinking about it my first “Official” placement was with Soulja Boy , it was a song called 3rd eye open. 9 years ago.— Sonny (@SonnyDigital) January 16, 2019
Lmao when they said drake— Shan (@shanuddin889) January 16, 2019
Soulja Boy reaction pic.twitter.com/Kb9NkMJg6O
*Soulja Boy do you believe you made Drake*— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 16, 2019
Soulja Boy: pic.twitter.com/Qe4crBcgAQ
Soulja boy on Breakfast club— Why_So_Serious_? (@HODL_till_2140) January 16, 2019
Drakkeeeeeee
The "N word" who was bodied by Pusha T
The "N word" that hided his kid from the world
but his world didnt hided from the kid
It was hilarous "Draaaaaakeeee" pic.twitter.com/1clO0nVuxr
Soulja Boy’s source of power is his Gucci bandana— CDontslandernavTV (@CDTVProductions) January 16, 2019
Soulja Boy made Drake 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KXPaCTaocs— Igor (@1IgorP) January 16, 2019
Breakfast Club: Drake is the biggest rapper on the planet.— delores 🖤 (@thekekefoxx) January 16, 2019
Soulja Boy:
pic.twitter.com/4Ps8fPySwG
Soulja Boy is every sports fan when Drake jumps on the bandwagon ... pic.twitter.com/47i4KVEaOz— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 16, 2019