The Hip-Hop community was rocked by news Sunday evening (March 31) that rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot in front of his Los Angeles store, later succumbing to his wounds. Nipsey’s peers in the game have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts and condolences.
Meek Mill, Lupe Fiasco, Wiz Khalifa, and many other artists are using their platform to call out the senseless crime. In the case of Wiz, he took a moment to mention that he and Curren$y were all grinding on their way to the top together in leaner times.
We’ve collected responses from Hip-Hop stars regarding the tragic loss of Nipsey Hussle below.
Rest Powerfully In Peace, Nipsey Hussle.
—
Photo: WENN
Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Nipsey Hussle was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
Me Spitta and Nip was all sleepin on couches when we linked up. This shit got me super sad.— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) April 1, 2019
2.
Fucked the whole day up.— Spitta (@CurrenSy_Spitta) March 31, 2019
3.
Broke me.... we really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in .. I’m tired 🙏🏾 prayers for my brother and his family— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 1, 2019
4.
Rip Nipsey Hussle.— TAPE TAPE & HOUSE EP NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) April 1, 2019
May God have mercy on your soul and bring peace to your family and friends.
You ARE a light and an inspiration to us all. And we gonna keep running this marathon. That yellow tape ain’t the finish line it’s the beginning of the victory lap. Legacy.
💙...
5.
The date was March 29, 2009. Nipsey was in Chicago for a show at the House of Blues; he and Jay Rock -- with K. Dot as his hypeman -- were opening for The Game. That January, I spoke with Nip for DJBooth, and we exchanged contacts after the interview. pic.twitter.com/Hp9OhgPi7U— Z (@djboothEIC) April 1, 2019
6.
He soared so high and could've flew away yet he stayed down to earth inspiring others to strive to reach those once unattainable heights. Every conversation we had was warm and genuine. He was a difference maker who didn't merely bask in status, he offered hope God bless Nipsey— CORMEGA (@iamcormega) April 1, 2019
7.
Rest in power brother. You’ll never know how every word you ever said to me made feel 10 feet taller. Thank you for the life you lived and the legacy you left. Rest In Peace nipsey hussle. The marathon continues. pic.twitter.com/XqeHrkJVdu— Justin L. Hunte 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@TheCompanyMan) April 1, 2019
8.
RIP NIPSEY HUSSLE— J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 1, 2019
9.
Nipsey was one of the first people to host a chopstar tape . Never acted Hollywood. Very humble. Rest in Heaven— Dj Candlestick #BLM (@candlestickem) April 1, 2019
10.
Nipsey was Nipsey. https://t.co/8LSYViffL7— CHASE (@ChaseNCashe) April 1, 2019
11.
RIP Nipsey man. This is tragic— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 1, 2019
12.
REST IN PEACE NIPSEY HUSSLE— Vince Staples (@vincestaples) April 1, 2019
13.
😞 This Nipsey tragedy just messed my day up! Man it was an honor to even know and work with this guy. He was such a good dude. #RIPNIP S1— S1 (Symbolyc One) (@SymbolycOne) April 1, 2019
14.
Damn ... TO MANY REAL ONE$ LEAVIN 2 $OON #RIPNIP— KAP-G (@TheRealKapG) April 1, 2019
15.
Ima have to get off this app for a minute man people tweeting negative fuck shit and jokes and shit smfh— CROOK (@CrookedIntriago) April 1, 2019