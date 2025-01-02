Hip-Hop Wired Approved: 15 Artists You Will Be a Fan Of In 2025

Close
Published on January 2, 2025
Hip-hop and R&B right now are in a crazy place. The “Big 3” Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole are still running the game. Kendrick has always made thought-provoking music, Drake drops hits that mix rap and R&B, and J. Cole keeps it real with his lyrics and stories. These three are the legends who keep the culture alive. However, there’s a new wave of artists that followed and made a name too. Rod Wave is all about real emotion, mixing rap with soulful vibes, and talking about the struggles that hit home for a lot of people. Lil Baby has not missed yet and has been on fire with his grind and street anthems that everyone’s vibing to, while Tyler, the Creator has been a creative genius in his own right.
Overall, hip-hop has had its ups and downs with artists rising and falling, but we’re definitely entering another strong era right now. Going into 2025, there are some even newer names we would like to introduce to you if you aren’t hip already. Every region of Hip-Hop and R&B brings a unique style to their art. In years past, some artists have been a part of Drake’s stimulus package like Lil Baby, Bloc Boy JB, Smiley & more. This year, we have a ton of rappers/singers that need to be on your playlist. Check out some artists to be on the lookout for in 2025 below.

1. TruthTheBull (Atlanta,GA)

2. Cartier (Cleveland,OH)

3. Karri (Toronto)

4. Hanumankind (Houston,TX)

5. Mello Buckzz (Chicago,IL)

6. Jiah (Atlanta,GA)

7. Lilsccrt (Syracuse,NY)

8. Montana 700 (South Dallas,TX)

9. Skrilla (Philadelphia,PA)

10. Baby Kia (Atlanta,GA)

11. Jorjiana (Michigan City, Indiana)

12. Chow Lee (Long Island,NY)

13. Lay Bankz (Philadelphia, PA)

14. Big YBA (Durham,NC)

15. Domiio – Formally known as "Drizzy P" (Broomall,PA)

