Hip-Hop Wired Last Minute Holiday Men’s Shopping Guide

Posted 14 hours ago

Asolo Lifestyle Welt 9 Inch Boot

Whether your yearly bonus didn’t hit yet or you were waiting on that overtime to be approved you still have time to buy some quality items for men in your life. Lucky
HipHopWired.com has you covered; as always.

With only a couple of days away from the national holiday, millions of people are still getting those last minute stocking stuffers. While the rush might make the process a bit stressful there is no need to worry; you can still gift the special gentleman in your life something choice.

Below you will find an assortment of selections fitting for your husband, boyfriend, co-worker or family member. And if you are just trying to get fresh to debt for yourself no worries; we don’t judge. We are all trying to catch that drip.

Photo: Asolo Lifestyle

1. Lanvin Velvet Bow Tie

Lanvin Velvet Bow Tie Source:Lanvin

Lanvin
$150.00
Lanvin.com

Help him bring in New Year’s Eve in style with a different take on formal neck wear. Point of difference will be clutch in a room of pre-tied bow ties.

2. MCM Monogram Leather Wallet

MCM Monogram Leather Wallet Source:MCM

MCM
$150.00
MCMWorldwide.com

Give him a touch of designer with this monogram leather card case. He will be able to stow the essentials and not have the creepy pocket bulge when wearing a suit.

3. G-Shock 200M Water Resistant Magnetic Resistant Watch

G-Shock 200M Water Resistant Magnetic Resistant Watch Source:G-SHOCK

G-Shock
$150.00
Bloomingdales.com

The G-Shock Magenetic watch is a bold take on their classic over sized digital timepiece. It is designed to perform with a shock resistant exterior and multiple tech features.

4. Zara Animal Embossed Backpack

Zara Animal Embossed Backpack Source:Zara

Zara
$99.90
Zara.com

This backpack will keep you styling while on the go. The faux crocodile shell will ensure you stay animal friendly as well.

5. Nike Shell Down Hooded Jacket

Nike Shell Down Hooded Jacket Source:NIke

Nike
$160.00
MrPorter.com

This outerwear piece will provide the wearer lightweight comfort and a color block pattern that can easily be paired with some sneaker. Nike of course.

6. Asolo Lifestyle Welt 9 Inch Boot

Asolo Lifestyle Welt 9 Inch Boot Source:Asolo Lifestyle

Asolo Lifestyle
$220.00
AsoloStyles.com

The Asolo Welt High’s are perfect for the trail and the streets. A high quality full grain leather covers the upper panel and you can never go wrong with the Beef & Broccoli colorway.

7. Goorin Bros. Uncle Harry Fedora

Goorin Bros. Uncle Harry Fedora Source:Goorin Bros.

Goorin Bros
$160.00
Goorin.com

Upgrade his crown game with this classic fedora. Featuring a wide brim this piece shines with a plush chocolate brown wool felt that can be dressed up or down.

8. SNKR Project Madison 2.0 Sneaker

SNKR Project Madison 2.0 Sneaker Source:SNKR Project

SNKR PROJECT
$100.00
SNKRProject.com

Featuring an interlocking lacing system, suede heel and an engineered knit with a sock fit construction the Madison 2.0 is built with an airflow multi density foot bed to keep you fresh and comfortable.

9. Polo Ralph Lauren Fleece Graphic Sweatshirt

Polo Ralph Lauren Fleece Graphic Sweatshirt Source:Polo Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren
$125.00
RalphLauren.com

Add a touch of the great outdoors to his closet with this crewneck. Featuring contrasting greys on the hem and V-inset, this sweatshirt can pretty much go anything.

10. AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro Source:apple

Apple
$249.00
Apple.com

IF you really care then make sure his wireless buds are official. Bundle it with a leather case to put further respect on his name.

