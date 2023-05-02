Hip-Hop’s Best & Worst Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fits ft. Rihanna, Cardi B, Diddy, Doja Cat & More

The annual Met Gala went down in New York City on Monday (May 1) and the fits did not disappoint. Actually, many of the Hip-Hop representing attendees understood the assignment, while some need to question the motivations of their stylists.
Touted as fashion’s biggest night, the 2023 edition of the Met Gala—officially known as the Costume Institute Benefit—served as a tribute to the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art red carpet was littered celebs and would be style legends getting their best fits off.
Some, like Dwyane Wade, Rihanna (and her boyfriend/baby daddy A$AP Rocky) and Bad Bunny succeeded, others…well…they don’t give out participation trophies.
Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky got his fit off, but why’d he have to do this?
The culture was in there deep with Cardi B, Ice Spice, Lizzo and more hitting the red carpet. Also worth noting, Rih Rih and Pretty Flacko were so late the carpet was actually finished, but an exception was made. Check out the best, and worst, fits of the night that were rocked by some of your Hip-Hop representing (and adjacent) attendees in the building.
1. Brian Tyree HenrySource:Getty
Actor Brian Tyree Henry was on the look out for Jon Snow, respectfully.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Brian Tyree Henry attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
2. Diddy to Brian Tyree Henry, hold my beer.Source:Getty
Has anyone seen Jon Snow?
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
3. Janelle MonaeSource:Getty
Apparently, Janelle Monae was in a bikini under there.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Janelle Monáe attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 at on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
4. See.Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Janelle Monáe attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 at on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)
5. Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs’ watch has begun?Source:Getty
It’s giving Game of Thrones.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
6. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
Ice Spice and her bedazzled camera were in the building.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Ice Spice attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld)
7. Cardi B always comes through.Source:Getty
Big Bronx energy.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
8. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta created Abbott Elementary so slander will not be tolerated.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Quinta Brunson attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
9. LizzoSource:Getty
Lizzo came through in pearls and Chanel.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Lizzo attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
10. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
Per usual, Lil Nas X was on one bruh.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Lil Nas X attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
11. Bad BunnySource:Getty
Benito never plays any games.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Bad Bunny attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
12. Doja CatSource:Getty
Doja Cat really rolled up like a cat, in Oscar De La Renta.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Doja Cat attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
13. Brittney Griner and Cherelle GrinerSource:Getty
Home.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
14. Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderSource:Getty
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets buckets and gets fits off.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
15. Rihanna and A$AP RockySource:Getty
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were last but certainly not least.