Historian Kyrie Irving Says COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Are Human Rights Violations

Kyrie Irving is a savant on a basketball court. His opinions on other topics, leave much to be desired, though.

Case in point, the NBA superstar took to Twitter to express his thoughts on COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

“If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired,” tweeted Irving on Tuesday (Sept. 21). “This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history.”

Human rights history? History that includes the Atlantic Slave Trade and the Holocaust, just to name a couple of examples. History, where just recently women are being told hear in the United States they have no choice but to carry out pregnancies, even in case of rape, incest or harm to the mother.

Nevertheless, this guy says a vaccine, which he chose not to get—thus he chose to play only 29 games of an 82-game season—is a human rights violation in his tinfoil hat world, respectfully. Does he even know what a human rights violation truly is?

This is where we remind you that recently Kyrie shared a years-old conspiracy rant from Alex Jones. Yes, that Alex Jones.

For his stunning lack of historical context, Mr. Irving is getting fried on the Internet. We gathered some of the best burns in the gallery, for archival purposes.

