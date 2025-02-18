Tom Hanks Sparks MAGA Outrage Following SNL 50 Skit
Hit Dogs Will Holler: MAGA Land Big Mad At Tom Hanks For His Accurate Portrayal of Them During ‘SNL 50’ Skit
Tom Hanks put on a MAGA hat to portray a racist Donald Trump supporter during a skit on SNL 50. Tom Hanks is feeling the wrath of MAGA Republicans for what they are saying is a “racist and disgusting” portrayal of Trump supporters on Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) 50th-anniversary special. For the special, NBC spun the block on some of the more popular sketches, including “Black Jeopardy,” featuring Kenan Thompson, Leslie Jones, Eddie Murphy, and Tom Hanks. For the hilarious skit, Hanks brought back his character Doug, an accurate depiction of Donald Trump’s core base of supporters who have no clue about what is going on in America outside of the right-wing echo chamber. The Forrest Gump star first portrayed Doug in 2016 during Felon 47’s first failed presidency. In that original skit, he pointed out the differences and similarities between those who proudly support Orange Mussolini and those who give him the middle finger every chance they get. In this new skit, Doug is the only white contestant on Black Jeopardy and refuses to shake hands with Kenan Thompson’s character, Darnell Hayes, before reluctantly agreeing to complete the gesture. MAGA world took it as an insult, basically crying that it’s wrong to label the group of people who are proudly rallying behind immigrants being rounded up and deported and an administration on a mission to remove all DEI policies geared towards evening the playing field for Black and Brown people to “make America great again.” Social media has been sipping on MAGA rage tears over the skit because Tom Hanks nailed the performance. Welp. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.Hit dogs are hollering on social media after
