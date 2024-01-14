Close
News

Jonathan Majors Spotted In Nasty Fit, X Attacks The Lack Of Drip

Hoodie Treason: Jonathan Majors Spotted In Nasty Fit, X Attacks The Lack Of Drip

Published on January 14, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Actor Jonathan Majors Arrives At Court For Closing Arguments In Domestic Violence Trial

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Jonathan Majors is down bad. The now infamous actor was spotted out and about in a suspect outfit that has drawn the ire of many on social media due to his apparent lack of fashion sense and embrace of the struggle.
The Coretta Scott King advocate was seen rocking a black hoodie, pink and grey joggers, sunglasses, a dad cap and some retro Reebok Pump TZ’s. Every piece mentioned could work by itself, but the way the now former Marvel actor assembled his outfit is what has the place formerly known as Twitter flummoxed.
Perhaps most damning was his decision to tuck the hoodie into his pants. Bruh…
Then, the joggers are rolled up at the bottom, as is one of his hoodie’s sleeves. Mans walking around these streets like this look is appropriate for just about anything but a 90’s throwback party is the nastiest of work. Who does this? Perhaps this is a signal for help? Or is he just trolling us all? Regardless, the way Major has been moving even before he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend is becoming a textbook example of how not to flourish. Most recently, he was interviewed by ABC News (while rocking flared pants) and caught all the slander for calling his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, his Coretta Scott King. Also, he just got dropped from that Dennis Rodman movie. But back to the fit, Major is getting absolutely fried for his lack of drip and swag. See for yourself in the gallery.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

https://twitter.com/PynkieBrewster/status/1746389985933062329

10.

11.

https://twitter.com/spaceghostcash/status/1746404036478165095

Hoodie Treason: Jonathan Majors Spotted In Nasty Fit, X Attacks The Lack Of Drip was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    How Valentino Garavani Celebrated Black Women, Style & Culture

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    His & Hers asset

    Netflix & Chileeeee! Funniest (And Most Relatable) Tweets, Memes & Reactions To Deliciously Twisty-Turny Hit Series ‘His & Hers’

    Bossip
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close