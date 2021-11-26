Looks like Hot 97’s Ebro done run afoul of the Black Twitterverse and on a holiday weekend no less (when basically everyone got time).

It all happened during an interview (from back in 2013) that Ebro and Peter Rosenberg conducted with Tinashe which seemed innocent enough, but things went left when Ebro asked Tinashe about her last name. After saying her last name was “Kachingwe,” Ebro went on to make an eyebrow scrunching response when he said, “Can we point out how lightskinned she is with the ghetto ass name though.”

After Peter tried to help him save some face by pointing out that her name comes from her African heritage, Ebro stepped into it a bit more by saying, “Sometimes these ghetto names are actually African.”

Needless to say, listeners weren’t amused with Ebro’s opinions and were quick to roast the Hot 97 radio personality’s tone deaf joke and took him to task on social media. From blaming him for Hot 97’s allege fall from radio grace in the 00’s to pointing out that Peter Rosenberg was better versed in Tinashe’s cultural background than Ebro, the i=Internet streets were merciless as they went for Ebro’s neck with no remorse.

Amidst the slander and backlash that he’s received for clowning Tinashe’s “ghetto ass” last name, Ebro took to Twitter to apologize and explain that he was using the moment as a skit to get “people to learn her origins.”

Well, whether or not this was all set-up for a skit we may never know but people weren’t amused and went off on Ebro for his comments. Check out the responses below and let us know your thoughts on the controversial exchange.

Hot 97’s Ebro Catches Twitter Backlash For Calling Tinashe’s Last Name “Ghetto” was originally published on hiphopwired.com