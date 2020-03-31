Hype Driving: A Supreme® X Automobili Lamborghini Collection Is Here [Photos]

Even though retail is shut down right now one of the biggest clothing brands in the world is still in the fast lane when it comes to collaborations. A Supreme® X Automobili Lamborghini collection has been unveiled.

The world’s most beloved street wear brand is now joining forces with a automobile manufacturer known for their approach to luxury motoring. Born in 1916 in northeast Italy, Lamborghini established a highly successful tractor factory after serving as a mechanic in World War II. By 1960, he’d helmed several other businesses. Lamborghini then turned his attention towards a long-held interest: luxury sports cars.

In 1966, Automobili Lamborghini introduced the Miura, which featured a rear mid-engine and rear wheel drive. Its influential design and construction set a standard for high-performance sports cars globally and established the company’s dynamic legacy. The Miura’s name, and the company’s emblem, was inspired by Ferruccio Lamborghini’s interest in Spanish bullfighting. Many iconic models that have followed the Miura over nearly 60 years – including the Diablo, Murciélago, Aventador, Huracán and Urus – allude to bullfighting history.

Supreme has worked with Automobili Lamborghini on a new collection for Spring 2020. The drop consists of a Hooded Work Jacket, S/S Shirt, Hockey Jersey, Coverall, T-Shirt, Skateboard and Beanie. Each piece is co-branded with the iconic bull logo with Supreme copy placed subtly throughout.

This collection will be available only online starting April 2nd but all orders over $150.00 are eligible for free shipping. More photos can be found below.

Photo: Supreme

