Hypebeast Alert: New Supreme x The North Face Spring Collection Unveiled

If you want to style like you’re ready for the streets and the great outdoors at the same time look no further. Two of the culture’s most respected brands have partnered again.

Supreme has worked with The North Face® on a new collection for Spring 2021 season. As expected the drop updates some of the American recreational products company’s staple pieces. This includes a reimagined version of their classic Mountain Light Jacket with a studded print on the front and back. Additionally, we get Supreme branding on the right sleeve. It is made with waterproof, breathable and fully seam-sealed DryVent® nylon.

Also in the mix is the most popular article of clothing for 2020 the Nuptse jacket. This piece also gets the studded theme throughout the shell for continuity purposes but it is the sleeveless version that is the true standout of the capsule. The Studded Nuptse Vest carries the same design but with a hood that features Supreme branding on the back. Regardless if you go with sleeves or not you can level up the flex with the matching Nuptse pants. As with any Supreme release we also get an array of accessories including a Base Camp Duffle Bag, Utility Tote, Nuptse Blanket and Traction Mules.

The Supreme / The North Face Spring 2021 Collection will be available in the United States starting March 25th and available in Japan on March 27th. You can see more of the collection below.

Photo: Supreme

