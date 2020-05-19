Hypebeast Alert: Supreme Unveils Spring 2020 Collection With The North Face [Photos]

Even though most of outside is still closed this is the best time to get your drip ready for the grand reopening. Two of the most beloved brands in streetwear are partnering once again.

Supreme has announced yet another collaboration with The North Face. The Spring 2020 collection is a nod to the outdoors allowing the wearers to be ready for everything that comes with residing in the urban jungle. This drop includes a set of outwear items including a cargo jacket and matching cargo pants and vest. Made exclusively for Supreme, the cargo jacket features water resistant nylon with fully seam sealed construction. The cargo vest features water resistant nylon and a breathable mesh while the belted cargo pants have the same build but the lower legs can be zipped off.

Also included in the mix are some accessories including a branded tote bag and a sun shield camp cap with detachable cape.

As COVID-19 continues to spread in high numbers both companies have agreed to put a philanthropic effort to this collection. Supreme and The North Face will donate 100% of profits from One World Tee sales to GlobalGiving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, providing resources to communities on the front lines and protecting the most vulnerable.⁣

The Supreme x The North Face collection will be available online only starting May 21 as their stores in the US continue to be temporarily be closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Shipping fees will be waived on all orders over $150. ⁣You can see the rest of the pieces below.

Photo: Supreme

