I Can’t Breathe…Again: Video Shows Minneapolis Cops ‘Killing’ Unarmed Black Man

Here we go again. Minnesota police are feeling the heat and are being accused of killing an unarmed Black man after a video hit social media showing an officer pinning a suspect to the ground. At the same time, he screamed, ‘I can’t breathe.”

In the viral clip, the man who has been identified as George Floyd is pinned down by an officer who has his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck. The Minneapolis Police Department quickly pointed out there were no weapons involved but described the situation as a “medical incident.” In the clip, which is eerily similar to the video of Eric Garner’s fatal arrest and takedown, Floyd can be heard screaming, “I can’t breathe” while the officer is on top of him.

BREAKING: A video shows a Minneapolis police officer pinning down a black man by the neck with his knee for several minutes as the man screams: "I can't breathe."pic.twitter.com/V9K3IU36ap — Mukhtar M. Ibrahim (@mukhtaryare) May 26, 2020

A public information officer with the Minneapolis Poice Department said that the officers were responding to a suspect committing “forgery” and that Floyd was “appeared to be under the influence.” He also claimed that Floyd “physically resisted officers” and that the officers “realized that the suspect was suffering medical distress.” He was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The public information officer’s explanation isn’t passing the eye test with people demanding action be taken immediately. Civil Rights attorney, Benjamin Crump revealed Floyd’s name on Tuesday morning following the outcry on Twitter over what many are calling a murder.

We have been informed that the man killed by Minneapolis police was named George Floyd. #JusticeForFloyd #icantbreathe pic.twitter.com/76e3UA9JAK — Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) May 26, 2020

Crump has been retained by Floyd’s as their lawyer, the FBI is also now investigating Floyd’s death.

MEDIA ALERT: I have been retained to represent the family of George Floyd, the man killed by Minneapolis Police on May 25. #JusticeForFloyd #ICantBreathe pic.twitter.com/OkQeBwIlf1 — Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) May 26, 2020

Black Americans are fighting two pandemics, COVID-19 and unfair policing. Twitter, of course, and understandably so is outraged at after watching the video and is reacting on social media. You can see the Tweets in the gallery below.

—

Photo:

I Can’t Breathe…Again: Video Shows Minneapolis Cops ‘Killing’ Unarmed Black Man was originally published on hiphopwired.com