Ice Spice Blesses Fans With Set Of Birthday Thirst Traps, X Reacts

Ice Spice is officially 24-years-old and to celebrate her birthday the bombshell from the Bronx gave her fans exactly what you’d expect from her: thirst traps. On the first day of 2024, Ice Spice celebrated her 24th year on this planet and gave herself a birthday gift by giving her fans healthy amount of booty pics to salivate over. Writing “hbd 2 me” in the caption, the “Munch” rapper sent her followers into a frenzy by posting a few pics of her flaunting what her mama gave her and continuing to solidify herself as one of the sexiest artists in the rap game today.

With her fans both thirsting and wishing her a happy birthday in the comments section, it seems like Ice Spice knows how to get the kind of attention she wants and is unapologetic about it. That’s why we love her. Check out the thirst traps and reactions below and take to the comments section to let us know if you’re looking to Ice Spice’s debut album which is rumored to drop sometime in 2024.