Close
News

Ice Spice Blesses Fans With Set Of Thirst Traps For Her Birthday

Ice Spice Blesses Fans With Set Of Birthday Thirst Traps, X Reacts

Published on January 2, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 

Ice Spice is officially 24-years-old and to celebrate her birthday the bombshell from the Bronx gave her fans exactly what you’d expect from her: thirst traps. On the first day of 2024, Ice Spice celebrated her 24th year on this planet and gave herself a birthday gift by giving her fans healthy amount of booty pics to salivate over. Writing “hbd 2 me” in the caption, the “Munch” rapper sent her followers into a frenzy by posting a few pics of her flaunting what her mama gave her and continuing to solidify herself as one of the sexiest artists in the rap game today.

With her fans both thirsting and wishing her a happy birthday in the comments section, it seems like Ice Spice knows how to get the kind of attention she wants and is unapologetic about it. That’s why we love her. Check out the thirst traps and reactions below and take to the comments section to let us know if you’re looking to Ice Spice’s debut album which is rumored to drop sometime in 2024.

1.

2.

3.

4.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1jB2obu8h3/

5.

6.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1jB2obu8h3/

7. iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 – Show

iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show
Source: Getty

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 14: Ice Spice performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,performance,smiling,three quarter length,georgia – us state,jingle ball,bestpix,stage – performance space,atlanta – georgia,state farm arena – atlanta,2023,ice spice

Ice Spice Blesses Fans With Set Of Birthday Thirst Traps, X Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Stories from HB

    More from The Urban Daily

    You May Also Like

    NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

    List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, and GMs Hired In 2026

    93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

    How Valentino Garavani Celebrated Black Women, Style & Culture

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    His & Hers asset

    Netflix & Chileeeee! Funniest (And Most Relatable) Tweets, Memes & Reactions To Deliciously Twisty-Turny Hit Series ‘His & Hers’

    Bossip
    Win A Valentiine's Day Classic Soul Grand Prize Package!

    Win A Valentine's Day Classic Soul Show Grand Prize Package!

    Magic 95.9

    The Urban Daily

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close