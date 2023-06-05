CLOSE

Ice Spice is enjoying quite a lot of success of late and her profile has never been higher in her still-growing career. Over the weekend at Hot 97’s Summer Jam, Ice Spice paused her set to bring out the talented Flo Milli but instead of celebrating unity among women in Hip-Hop, some fans on Twitter are rather miserable about it.

Ice Spice, 23, was one of the featured acts at this year’s Summer Jam concert in New York, and the hometown darling didn’t disappoint her legion of fans by appearing in a flowing hairstyle instead of her signature afro.

Flo Milli, also 23, launched into her 2022 hit track “Conceited” while her Bronx counterpart played a game hype woman for the spirited guest feature. Earlier this year, Milli shut down fans who tried to compare her career to Spice’s trajectory, with some believing she should be getting the spotlight.

Despite the fact that Milli told fans she was doing “great” and not chasing Spice’s fame in a tweet from that period, this recent feel-good moment was marred by Twitter fans dissecting Milli’s appearance instead of praising the fact that two young talents in the game are unified but on their own paths.

As it stands, things are good with Ice Spice and Flo Milli and instead of breaking down who should be where, why not big up both of these Black women for doing things their own way? Too much like right, we guess.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below and a video posted by a Twitter user that captured the special moment.

—

Photo: Getty

Ice Spice Brought Out Flo Milli At Summer Jam, Twitter Fans Still Miserable About It For Some Reason was originally published on hiphopwired.com