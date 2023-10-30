Ice Spice Gets Social Media Buzzing With Her Betty Boop Costume

CLOSE

Though Halloween is still one day away, over the weekend costume parties were all the rage amongst adults as they tapped into their inner silly and/or sexy selves.

Partaking in the festivities was none other than Ice Spice who had social media buzzing with her costume as she took on the looks of the 1930’s cartoon icon, Betty Boop and truth be told it fit her like a glove. Ditching her own iconic red mini fro for the black bob cut and tight red dress, Ice Spice definitely stole the show as she performed at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse concert in Newark, New Jersey this past Saturday night (October 28).

Y’all know she’s gonna have even more rappers and ballers sliding into her DM’s after seeing her in this particular costume. Heck, Jordan Poole might drop another half-a-mill just to once again get curbed by this cute ghetto girl.

Funny enough Ice Spice’s antics might’ve caused someone to have a religious experience as she took to her IG stories to say a fan blessed her with a Bible after her show. While we’re sure said fan might’ve had good intentions, we lowkey doubt they’ll be “saving” Ice Spice’s soul anytime soon. Who knows though, maybe in a few years the Bronx bombshell might circle back and find Jesus or something. Just look at Ma$e, Malice of the Clipse, and Kanye West. You never know.

